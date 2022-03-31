BLOOMSBURG — The Devil comes to buy men’s souls in Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble’s production of “Witch.” The dark comedy will be performed at the Alvina Krause Theatre, at 226 Center St., Bloomsburg. The play will run Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting March 31 through April 16.
Mischief is afoot in the sleepy village of Edmonton when the Devil comes to make a deal for some souls. When the emotionally conflicted son of the local lord and an ambitious newcomer come into conflict, the Devil offers his help — to both sides. But while these two young men take advantage of the Devil’s bargain to accomplish their own questionable ends, someone else in town stands her ground. Everything is routine for the Devil until he meets Elizabeth Sawyer, the town “witch,” who gives him a run for his money. But the Devil will have to get creative if he wants to buy her soul.
“Witch” addresses power-dynamics and gender roles, and asks poignant questions about the possibilities for the future. “Witch” was written by playwright, TV writer, and novelist Jen Silverman, who used the classic play by Jacobean playwrights William Rowley, Thomas Dekker, and John Ford, “The Witch of Edmonton,” as her inspiration for this modern retelling. The play premiered in Chicago in 2018 at the Writer’s Theatre. Its Los Angeles premiere starred Maura Tierney in the titular role of the town witch, Elizabeth.
“A thrilling new work, we were drawn as a company to its humor, creatively subversive storytelling, and the fearless questions it poses,” said Amy Rene Byrne, director and BTE resident acting company member in her main stage directing debut. “It is even more relevant now than it was when it first came onto our radar pre-COVID.”
BTE resident acting company members Elizabeth Dowd, Eric Wunsch, and Andrew Hubatsek are joined by guest artists Kimie Muroya and Dre’Land Goar, as well as membership candidate Aaron White.
Working on this production has been a dream for Byrne, as the script is superb and the production features an all-female design team, which in a male-dominated field is notable and exciting.
“Many of us have often been the only woman at the table, so having a group of intelligent, accomplished, and inspiring women to work with on this piece has been absolutely joyful,” Byrne said. “My cast is top-notch — they are not only incredible actors perfectly suited for their individual roles, but each has brought in their own creative perspective and made the characters truly their own.”
“I’ve had a blast,” said Lynne Porter, longtime BTE set designer. “The play asks fascinating questions, and it’s intriguing living in this world for a while. I look forward to seeing how the audience responds.”
Byrne said “Witch” will have audiences laughing one moment and on the edge of their seat in the next.
“It is a delightful blend of period and modern — the people and the set look like they are out of medieval times, but they sound like you and me,” she said. “There is something for every single person to relate to in this show, but it addresses adult themes, so it is recommended for mature audiences.”
Byrne said this play is one of her favorites that she has ever worked on and she has yet to discover a fault with it.
“So many times, you read a script and love it, but when you start putting it into production you discover the faults and your directing becomes about fixing them so that you can tell the story to the best of your ability,” she said. “Each time we add an element, it just gets better. I think this will be one of my most treasured shows at BTE.”
Byrne said she hopes “Witch” will make people laugh, think, and reflect, but her greatest wish is for them to leave the theater thinking about what their hopes are for the future.
“We are all riding on the wheel of fortune, and there are ups and downs, but the wheel never stops,” she said. “That never-ending momentum forward can feel claustrophobic at times, especially when you don’t feel like you have any control. It is important to find your joy, to look inward and ask yourself, ‘do I have hope that things can get better?’”