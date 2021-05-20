MILLVILLE — Ever wonder what it’s like to be an online advice columnist, answering people’s cries for help armed only with your own experiences and values? One columnist’s book led to a play that will be celebrated live starting this weekend.
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will perform “Tiny Beautiful Things,” adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, at the Greenwood Friends School. The performances will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the next three weekends. Ticket prices range from $10 for Bloomsburg University students to $30 for adults.
“Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar” was written by Cheryl Strayed and based on the “Dear Sugar” column she wrote anonymously on The Rumpus, an online literary magazine. Actress Nia Vardalos, best known for her starring role in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” adapted and starred in the stage play of “Tiny Beautiful Things” in 2016.
“She was in a very popular production of it put on by The Public Theater of New York. She won rave reviews for playing Sugar,” said Richie Cannaday, associate ensemble member for BTE.
Strayed’s book resonated with readers because she responded to people’s pain with honesty and insight.
“Cheryl Strayed was dealing with trauma, sadness, abuse, loss and addiction,” Cannaday said. “As Sugar, she did her best to answer questions that sometimes don’t have good answers.”
BTE member Amy Rene Byrne, who plays Sugar, found that Strayed’s writing mirrors the way Byrne naturally thinks and speaks.
“It just really jumped out at me,” she said. “The way she writes really spoke to me. She’s gone through so much and uses that to inspire people.”
Along with Sugar’s honesty and helpfulness, audiences will find the columnist’s sense of humor endearing.
“Sugar’s openness is really appealing,” Byrne said. “She doesn’t shy away from people seeking any type of advice. She’s not afraid to put her experience, success and failure out there.”
The play shines a light on the universality of human experiences, an especially compelling theme in an unsettling time like the pandemic we’re all living through.
“We’re in a time of uncertainty,” Cannaday said. “Knowing there are other people in the world experiencing similar trauma and hang-ups can be comforting to hear. It can kind of have that cathartic experience with other people.”
“Whenever we’re struggling with stuff, we tend to think we’re struggling alone,” Byrne said. “But there are people out there that have gone through the same or similar experiences.”
Noting that the play addresses adult themes of depression, drug abuse, sexual assault and physical abuse, she said she hoped those subjects wouldn’t scare people away.
“It really is a lovely, cathartic show,” she said.
After being shuttered for 15 months, BTE members have been looking forward to returning to live productions. They’ve built an outdoor stage at Greenwood Friends School, where the mountains make a beautiful backdrop, and the open air and smaller audiences allow comfortable social distancing. The play starts at 6:30 p.m. each evening, by design, allowing the story to come to a close as the sun begins to set.
The production is directed by Andrew Hubatsek and Michael Yerges, with Byrne taking the role of Sugar. BTE ensemble members Elizabeth Dowd, James Goode, Daniel Roth and Eric Wunsch play the various characters asking Sugar’s advice. The production features props by A’nie Kirchner, costumes by Thom Sirkott and sound design by Kayti Golomb.
“This is our first attempt to come back, still at a distance, still safe and outdoors,” Cannaday said, adding that the actors have come to realize the impact of performing in front of a live audience. “Just as you can’t have a play without actors, you can’t have a play without the audience.”
“The opportunity to be together watching live theater, for me, will be really, really huge,” Byrne said. “A live audience is the whole point of what we do.”
Tickets must be purchased in advance either from the BTE website, (www.bte.org) or by calling the Box Office at 570-784-8181.
Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com