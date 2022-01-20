BLOOMSBURG — In the last speech he ever delivered, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. declared that he had been to the mountaintop, he had seen the promised land, and he knew that better days were ahead, whether he lived to see them or not.
He did not live to see those better days. The next day, April 4, 1968, he was fatally shot as he stood on the balcony outside of his motel room in Memphis, Tennessee.
“The Mountaintop,” an award-winning play set in that motel room, Room 306, presents a fictional account of his final evening and explores the man behind the legend. The play will be performed by a guest cast at the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, starting today and running through Feb. 6. Casaundra Freeman is directing the play.
“The play puts Dr. King’s humanity on full display,” Freeman said. “We simply see him as a man, not a saint or an icon. We see someone who despite being fallible, dedicated and sacrificed his life for many of the freedoms we all enjoy and take for granted today.
“The play ultimately shows us that the greatness he possessed is in all of us and we can all, as stated in the play, ‘pick up the baton’ he passed to us and do our part to improve the world around us.”
“The Mountaintop,” written by Katori Hall, won the Laurence Olivier Award for best new play in 2010. Supported by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble production team, the guest cast consists of Will Bryson as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Adaeze Nwoko as Camae.
Bryson formerly played Dr. King in “The Meeting” by Jeff Stetson, in which King has a fictional conversation with Malcom X. “The Mountaintop”, he said, “displays love in many ways,” and “highlights facts about King that many do not know” and it’s a reminder that he was more than just the namesake of a holiday on our calendars.
“The challenge of playing this role is balancing Dr. King’s known legacy with his unknown humanity,” Bryson said.
Joining him on stage is Nwoko, as Camae, a character whom Bryson describes as “a whirlwind of fun.”
“In a show with only two characters, the play becomes about exercise in power dynamics,” Nwoko said. “When one character is a figure as historically relevant and revered as Dr. King, Camae almost has to default to the voice of the people. I see Camae as the voice of the people who Dr. King is fighting on behalf of. Camae speaks briefly in the play about being spoken for, spoken about, but rarely spoken to. Especially as a Black woman in that time, when Black women’s voices were not under consideration for what a just future would look like.”
Nwoko said one of the biggest challenges of playing Camae is taking on her vulnerability. “Camae goes on a journey in this play that is tender and painful,” she said.
Freeman thoroughly enjoyed working alongside Bryson and Nwoko.
“Both Will and Adaeze are immensely talented, creative and capable of doing anything they need to do to bring a character to life,” she said. “I’m grateful to them for going on this creative journey with me and trusting me to guide them through the process.”
All three of them have also thoroughly enjoyed working with BTE.
“The entire team has been welcoming, accommodating, supportive, the gold standard of creativity and professionalism,” Freeman said. “They are one of a kind. It’s like creating with old friends though I only met them all a few weeks ago.”
Freeman encourages the public to come and see the play in person or stream it if they can’t make it to the theater, saying they will be “pleasantly surprised at this examination of Dr. King’s life” and they will no doubt enjoy the visual set.
“The world that these designers and technicians have created for the actors to live in is exquisite,” she said. “It’s so precise and well crafted. It rivals shows I’ve seen in much larger theatres, on Broadway even.”
The play itself is also top-notch, she said.
“This show does what all good plays do. It hits all the senses. You’ll laugh, cry, be surprised, afraid…all of it.”
Bryson agrees. “You may laugh. You may cry. You may be angered. You definitely will feel something and that’s what theatre is supposed to do,” he said.
Nwoko said what she loves most about “The Mountaintop” is the journey it highlights.
“A core tenant of the play is that we as people have more power to move things along than we give ourselves credit for,” she said. “We don’t have to be a ‘Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’ because even he was just a man. The play ends in a call to action, a reminder that we are not there yet.”
“We have not reached ‘the promised land,’” she said, “and we cannot stop striving to do so.”
“Pay what you decide” nights for the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Friday, and Saturday. For the remainder of the schedule, tickets, and more information, visit www.bte.org. Reservations can also be made by calling the box office at 570-784-8181.