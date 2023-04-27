For the end of its 45th season, the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will present the Tony Award-nominated play “Grand Horizons,” running Thursday through May 21, with Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays performances at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m., on the stage of the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg.
“It’s a wickedly funny and insightful depiction of a family on the brink of a life-altering decision,” said Rebecca Remaly, BTE’s director for the production. “After 50 years of marriage, a woman tells her husband she wants a divorce. Their absolutely gob smacked family descends upon them, adamant that they stay together. Secrets are revealed and worlds are turned upside down. It’s hilarious and at times heartbreaking.”
Remaly, who spent her formative theatre years under BTE’s wing, is directing former Ensemble member Thomas James Byrn and Emeritus Ensemble member Laurie McCants, current resident acting company members Amy Rene Byrne, Elizabeth Dowd and Aaron White. New to the BTE stage are guest artists Will Allen and Jared Whitford.
Remaly, a Bloomsburg native and graduate of Central Columbia High School and Franklin & Marshall College, is grateful to BTE for inviting her to be a part of the creative team for this show; and she is thrilled to be back for the end of their 45th season, directing “Grand Horizons.”
Thomas James Byrn plays Bill French, a man in his 70s who is married to Nancy, and who has just expressed interest in getting a divorce.
“He was a pharmacist his whole life, is a Vietnam vet, and now thinks of himself as a budding stand-up comedian,” Byrn said.
Byrn left the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble 20 years ago after having been a member for 12 seasons but continued to work as an actor in other regions. Byrn returned to the area seven years ago.
In the midst of the play, Bill is sexting a woman other than his wife.
“I play Carla — the other woman!” McCants said. “She’s a feisty, funny, full-of-life old lady.”
A Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble founding member, McCants helped start the company 45 years ago. She retired in 2020 but has since returned to BTE. McCants believes long-time, loyal audiences will be delighted to see long-time BTE actors working on stage together again, alongside the newer resident acting company members.
“All of our audiences will be sure to warmly applaud our new guest actors, Will Allen and Jared Whitford,” she added, “and give a hearty ‘welcome back’ to director Rebecca Remaly, who started her accomplished life in theatre as a child actor in many a BTE show.”
Remaly said she has known some of the cast since she was a child — McCants, Byrn, and Elizabeth Dowd have been her role models and heroes for years.
“It’s been an absolute honor to be in the room with them,” she said. “The rest of the cast were new to me, and I love them all. We bonded quickly and easily, and there’s a real sense of joy and playfulness with the whole team.”
Remaly said she believes “Grand Horizons” is the perfect show for BTE, as the script is so cleverly written, and so very funny.
“It really calls for artists who can simultaneously sell the jokes and expose the underlying truths,” she said. “We keep discovering more layers of meaning in this deceptively simple script. I feel like we could just keep digging and digging. But at the end of the day, it’s such a fun ride, both for the cast and for the audience.”
“It’s funny and unpretentious,” Byrn said. “The writing is deceptively naturalistic but, I hold, it is a piece of poetry. Amazingly, its perspective encompasses several generations. Simply, I’m just looking forward to sharing it and its fun with as many folks as possible.”
“It’s a terrific comedy that looks at love, marriage, family, and aging with a really true and truly real lens,” McCants said. “And warning — it’s kind of raunchy!”
While McCants said she is looking forward to the laughs from a real live audience, Byrn is hoping the cast will be able to do some of that as well.
“I hope we, and I mean all of us, can laugh at the characters and, in turn, laugh at ourselves, and look at the characters from the outside, allowing us to look inward at ourselves,” he said. “All of us.”
Remaly thinks every audience member will recognize elements of themselves and their family in “Grand Horizons.”
“Who doesn’t have some level of dysfunctionality embedded in their family?” she added. “I hope some are inspired to reconnect with an estranged sibling, to open up to their child in a way they haven’t before, or to be curious about their parent’s life before they became ‘Mom’ or ‘Dad.’ That said, I think audiences will be thoroughly entertained. I think there will be a lot of laughter.”