BLOOMSBURG — What is it about show tunes that makes them linger in people’s minds and conjure happy song-and-dance scenes long after the curtain has fallen? Sometimes, just listening to the songs can be almost as good as settling in for a musical production.
The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE) presents “Showstoppers! A Broadway Revue,” on June 1-3 at 7:30 p.m. and June 4 at 3 p.m. at BTE’s Alvina Krause Theatre at 226 Center St.
“This is going to be glitzy and glamorous and a whole lot of fun,” said Andrea Bishop, communications director of the BTE.
For four nights only in this presented event, professional vocalists will belt out beloved songs from popular musicals.
“One of the things we’re most often asked about is if we can do musicals,” said Jon White-Spunner, managing director of BTE. “This will be some of the best-known, musical favorite songs, sung by really good singers in a show being put together for this community.”
Though the song lineup may change from performance to performance, some of the composers include Stephen Sondheim, (“West Side Story,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Into the Woods,” etc.), Jonathan Larson (“Rent,” “Tick, Tick…Boom!” etc.), Andrew Lloyd Webber, (“Cats,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” etc.) Stephen Schwartz (“Godspell,” “Pippin,” “Wicked,” etc.), Sara Barielles (“Waitress,” etc.), Frank Loesser (“Guys and Dolls,” “How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying,” etc.) and John Kander/Fred Ebb (“Cabaret,” “Chicago,” etc.).
“This is a first attempt for us,” White-Spunner said. “It is giving the public the songs they want to hear, sung by professionals in a fun show.”
Season ticket holders may use their unique code to add “Showstoppers! A Broadway Revue” to their package for $20 a ticket.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com