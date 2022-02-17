LEWISBURG — What do art majors do after graduating from college? Three who actually work in the arts industry will talk about their journeys and give other artists some guidance and insight.
The Samek Art Museum of Bucknell University will host their annual Distinguished Art Lecture on Tuesday at 6 p.m., featuring a panel discussion with three Bucknell University alumni. Held at the top floor of the school’s Elaine Langone Center, the discussion is free and open to the public.
Panel members consist of Doreen Bolger, retired director of the Baltimore Museum of Art; Bridgette Mayer, Philadelphia gallery owner; and Le’Andra LeSeur, multimedia artist. In a conversation with Samek Director Ruchard Rinehart, they will share their unique perspectives and address current issues in art.
A reception in the museum will follow the discussion.
Theresa Engelbrecht, registrar and exhibition manager at Samek, said she hopes the discussion will help people understand how a Bucknell education can take students in many directions.
“We’ve got some heavy hitters here from the art world,” she said. “I think that really speaks to the level of the art education. After receiving a Bucknell education, you can follow your dream.”
While Bucknell University is not typically thought of as an art school, students in other majors could consider positions in the art industry and find the discussion enlightening, said Tiffany Demmon, public programs and outreach manager at Samek.
“It’s three different perspectives from the art world,” she said, noting the positions of a former museum director, an art gallery owner and an artist creating multimedia designs. “I’m curious to learn how they interpret what’s going on through their lens.”
Engelbrecht echoed that sentiment, saying it would be fun to learn about the art world, an industry that the average person knows little about.
“We see art selling for millions of dollars,” she said. “It feels like a secret world. It will be fun to learn what it’s actually like on a day-to-day basis.”
“You don’t always get to hear those three different fields in the same room, talking about current culture in the art world,” Demmon said, “They have three very different purposes.”
