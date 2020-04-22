LEWISBURG — The Campus Theatre may be temporarily dark, but that hasn’t stopped some determined college film students from hosting the film festival they’ve been working on all year.
The Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival will take place on Saturday, April 25, at 7 p.m., available to anyone through a livestream on the festival site: http://biff2020.blogs.bucknell.edu/
“It has always been at The Campus Theatre, and was scheduled to take place there this year,” said Rebecca Meyers, lecturer, film programmer in English: Film/Media Studies Program. “When the theater had to close, and Bucknell transitioned to remote classes for the remainder of the semester, I knew we had to go online. The festival is a major component of the class and we’d already received over 100 entries.”
This is the fourth iteration of BIFF, which typically attracts between 70 and 100 people. It is offered every two years, in conjunction with a course Meyers teaches called “Film Programming and Exhibition.” One of the students in her class, Alex Iannone, designed the festival’s logo, “From the big screen … to a live stream.”
Around the world, many other festivals planned for late March and beyond have also moved online rather than cancel, Meyers said.
“While a festival like Cannes may not be able to do this, many smaller festivals have found that however compromised such a pivot might be, a virtual event is the best possible option,” she said. “It gives us the ability to showcase films we are excited to share with our audiences, and it gives people something unique to watch and experience while they are staying home (and may be feeling isolated or missing their local arts programming).”
Alex Gao graduated in 2019 in film/media and environmental studies and is now a graduate student who audited Meyer’s class.
“This is a Pennsylvania student film festival, which really means to serve our artistic community and our audience here in Pennsylvania,” Gao said. “The selection this year has such a dynamic range; from animation to documentary, from short feature film to experimental pieces. You can already preview our trailer through our social media (2020.biff for Instagram). It is truly exciting.”
Colleges represented include The University of the Arts, Drexel University, Bucknell University, Franklin & Marshall University, Pennsylvania College of Art, Edinboro University of PA, Muhlenberg College, University of Pittsburgh, Temple University and Carnegie Mellon University.
Gao also pointed out that streaming the festival offers more access for audiences.
“Our goal is that you can tune in with your family and friends to appreciate the joy and empowerment of cinema during this unprecedented time in a special way,” he said.
From the more than 100 films submitted, the class selected 14.
“There were some really tough choices, and we definitely had to reject some films we really liked,” Meyers said. “As with a theatrical festival presentation, the films will be shown in full, in real-time (and only once).”
The films explore a range of topics.
“These films are made by students at Pennsylvania colleges, though at least one of them is made by someone not from this country or about people who either don’t live here or who have immigrated here,” Meyers said. “Art is a powerful means of expression and communication, and one of the things cinema is particularly good at is immersing us in the perspective of another person, giving us insight into people and places that might otherwise be totally unknown to us (and also therefore difficult to understand or feel a kinship with).”
“I think that, while the festival is composed of very unique and diverse films, the aspect people will most enjoy is the feeling of community,” said junior Audrey Washuta, majoring in arts history and arts entrepreneurship. “Every member of BIFF 2020 wanted to keep the festival alive not only to celebrate student filmmaking but to add a light in these dark, uncertain times.”
Even after coronavirus shutdowns, the class watched the films together through online programs then debated and voted on their selections.
“This film festival focuses on informing another sense of belonging during this critical time,” Gao said. “We aim to both provoke and comfort our audiences through the moving image, and offer strength to move forward.”
“We’ve been counting down the days to the festival, eager to watch these films with people from all over and embrace a new community during the festival,” Washuta said. “We welcome all to join us, contact us, and escape the everyday and enter the world of film with us.”