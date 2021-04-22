What do you remember about Hurricane Agnes? Would you like to hear others’ stories too?
“Agnes Revisited – The Performance,” with Storyworker-in-Residence Gerard “Jerry” Stropnicky, will be the last event in the Bucknell University Humanities Center (BHC) programming series of “Learning to Live with Floods: History, Change, Remembrance, and Resilience.”
The virtual Zoom event will take place Thursday, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It is free, but registration is required through Bucknell University’s website. Viewers can share their own flood stories during a “talk-back” segment at the conclusion of the evening.
“As a scholar, I’m really interested in people’s relationships with the natural world,” said Andrew Stuhl, BHC Programming Fellow and professor of Environmental Studies and Sciences. “Being an active member in my community, I’ve met people who would volunteer stories about Agnes to me. It marked their lives. These things made the people and places we are today.”
Stuhl and Bethany Fitch, Presidential Fellow ’23, are hosting the performance with the creative direction of Elaine Williams, professor of Theater and Dance at Bucknell University. Stories will be portrayed through song, dance and photo montage. Some actual survivors will share their own stories.
“Students in Theater 347 Visual Style and three students from Environmental Studies 411 collaborated on the visual storytelling that audiences will experience in ‘Agnes Revisited — The Performance,’” Williams said. “Gerard Stropnicky, storyworker-in-residence, has woven the many interviews and story circles into an extraordinary performance event.”
Stropnicky, director, actor and storyworker, is one of the founding members of the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble.
“When you hear the word ‘storyteller,’ you expect something in particular, someone standing on a stage and sharing a story. That’s not what I do,” he said. “As part of my practice, I go into the community and listen to lots and lots and lots of stories.”
He then works the stories into a performance with the community sharing their own anecdotes.
“I work stories as opposed to telling them,” he said. “It’s not about me. I fade off into the distance.”
Co-author of “Letters to the Editor: Two Hundred Years in the Life of an American Town,” a story about Bloomsburg, Stropnicky also wrote “Flood Stories,” about the 2006 and 2011 floods in Bloomsburg.
“It was a huge event,” he said. “We had 80 people onstage. It was a lovely and, I think, important piece for that community.”
Events like that, and like “Agnes Revisited,” can work as a catalyst for conversation, Stropnicky said.
In their research for the project, Stuhl and Fitch interviewed dozens of people up and down the Susquehanna River to ask about their experiences with the flooding brought on by Hurricane Agnes in 1972.
“One thing that surprised me was that people talked in equal depth of emotions about the loss experienced — family heirlooms, a piano — but they also talked a lot about resilience or neighborliness or just the word ‘community,’” he said. “Neighbors helping neighbors, even strangers coming in from out of town to help clean a house or cook a meal. People remember that in a way that is very powerful and fresh to them.”
Survivors were thankful to the people who showed concern for them.
“Possessions sometimes lose their power when we go through something like this,” Stuhl said. “I think people will get a sense of that in this performance.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com