LEWISBURG — Not familiar with ekphrasis? Learn about it while enjoying a medley of creative art forms and the conversations they will stimulate.
The Samek Art Museum will host Momentary Musings, an evening of poetry, short stories and personal essay readings inspired by the museum’s collection, Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Campus Gallery on the top floor of the Elaine Langone Center.
Following the readings, guests can enjoy light refreshments and conversations about art and life today.
“The Samek started Momentary Musings with Professor of English G.C. Waldrep last spring and now continues to offer this program every semester and branch out to other faculty members in the English department,” said Tiffany Demmon, public programs & outreach manager at Samek Art Museum,
The Samek hosts events of this sort every semester along with creative writing classes that are working from events from the museum’s collections, Waldrep said. Because he teaches poetry, this Musings event will be based entirely on poems.
“For many of my students it’s their first public poetry reading. I mean, of them reading their own work,” Waldrep said. “Audiences tend to be the students themselves (the readers and their friends) and other people with a connection to the gallery.”
This spring an art and reading event was held downtown in the upper room at the Iron Front venue, with windows facing the river to the southeast.
“In that one, ex-Bucknell president Gary Sojka came, which was nice,” Waldrep said. “And, we had a full rainbow over Lewisburg throughout the event. We felt ... commemorated!”
The gallery staff will have artwork on display, he said. The audience can work back and forth between the poems and the visual art, which is where ekphrasis comes in.
“The student-poets are working from visual art in the ancient tradition of ekphrasis, which is one work of art that builds out from or responds to a work in another genre: a poem about a painting, a painting inspired by a symphony, etc.,” Waldrep said. “I would argue that this creates a unique zone of creativity where unexpected things can happen.”
The museum offers the perfect venue for the collaboration between art and literature and the discussions that grow from such a partnership.
“We’re looking forward to our upcoming, fantastic ekphrastic event,” said Richard Rinehart, director of Samek Art Museum.
Among the artwork on display will be “Alien Invasion, 1492, 2019,” a five-color lithograph on arches 88 paper, by Ka’ila Farrell-Smith.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com