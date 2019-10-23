Creating a play from scratch, 27 Bucknell theatre students explored intersecting themes of anxiety and miscommunication through comedy and drama.
“Unheard/Unspoken” will be performed Friday through Monday in Harvey M. Powers Theatre. Performances will be Friday, Saturday and Monday at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Feedback from a Sunday talk-back will be incorporated into Monday evening’s performance.
“It was created primarily by 27 students, but about 10 to 15 more have worked on it since last spring. It’s a huge project,” said theatre and dance professor and department chair Anjalee Deshpande Hutchinson.
Led by theatre major Catherine MacKay ’21, students of two theatre classes produced the play through devised theatre, a collaborative process in which an ensemble creates a theatrical performance.
“Devising can take on many forms,” Hutchinson said. “But our play this time does have many stories all connected to one main idea. The story is about a group of college students, but it is also about how who you used to be affects who you will become.”
“Unheard/Unspoken” follows a group of students in a creative writing class who reflect on their life before college and how their differences in family structures, religious background, and upbringing have shaped their current interests, struggles, and friendships. The show offers a humorous take on the anxiety and loneliness all students feel when entering college.
Student Jeniah Martin plays three roles: Fate 2, Imani, and Mean Barista.
“(The fates) embody some of the big themes in our play of anxiety, loneliness and miscommunication,” Martin said. “Imani is a Black woman and a senior in college that visits her old writing seminar and gives advice on race, writing, and dealing with grief. I hope that audiences will appreciate the authenticity of Imani’s character and learn a bit more about what it is like to be a minority on a predominantly white college campus.”
As for Mean Barista, Martin thinks audiences will love her.
“She works in the coffee shop and has no patience for her indecisive and overly talkative customers,” Martin said. “I hope that people will appreciate the comedy she brings to her scene along with the other characters.”
“It is not a regular play,” Hutchinson said. “Because of the way it was created it is much more of a gorgeous multilayered visual feast.”
Student Jon Riker plays two characters: Loghan’s boyfriend Will, and Violet’s father Thomas.
“Will and Loghan are in a long distance relationship, and since I have experience with that, it’s been interesting to look at it from a more objective standpoint, as characters, since I’ve lived it before,” Riker said. “From Thomas, I’ve learned how much people sacrifice for their children, and how sometimes that sacrifice ends up hurting the people around them. There’s a distance in Violet and Thomas’ relationship that’s been interesting to explore. How can you be distant from someone you love and have sacrificed so much for?”
Moment work, the devising technique the students used, was designed by the Tectonic Theatre Project and used to create performances like “The Laramie Project” and “I Am My Own Wife.”
“It trains students to think about theatre horizontally,” Hutchinson said. “That is, to think about theatre-making as more than a presentation of a script but rather a collection of storytelling possibilities which include design, movement, song and text, all of which can be used interchangeably and collaboratively. This leads to some very beautiful but also very meaningful work.”
“I think the audience will connect to the honesty of the piece,” Riker said. “It’s been written by the ensemble in a relatively short amount of time, and I think that really honest work comes out of a limited period of time, because there’s less time constantly looking over it and assessing it, which can eventually make work impersonal.”
“Most of the main characters have an inner voice, and sometimes that inner voice can be another person that looks like them, sometimes it can be someone of a different gender, and sometimes it can be their parents,” Martin said. “And, the show is also just really pretty. With set pieces on wheels, boxes that move and open and transform to tell different stories, the possibilities are endless in this devised piece. Lastly, I think what I like most about this show is that it’s just so real. It explores troubles of our generation, the college experience, and real stories that everyone will be able to relate to.”