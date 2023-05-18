LEWISBURG — It’s a love of blending a number of voices together in beautiful harmony that started a musical group that’s lasted for 50 years.
The Buffalo Valley Singers (BVS) will celebrate their 50th anniversary with their annual Pops Concert on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ at 1050 Buffalo Road. The theme of the concert is “This Is Our Moment.”
“We’re going all out for this because we’re celebrating the 50th,” said Connie Pawling-Young, BVS director, adding that she went through a stash of memorabilia to assemble poster boards of newspaper clippings and albums of old programs. “Trust me, it’s a very rich history.”
The concert will feature show tunes, spirituals, jazz and patriotic music, segueing from slow to upbeat tempos with a number of solos thrown in.
“Connie picked some pieces that were favorites throughout the years,” said Brett Hosterman, accompanist. “It’s really important that we celebrate a community-based musical organization that’s been in existence for so long.”
Many songs at the concert will be familiar to the audience, including “The Greatest Love of All,” “Sunshine on my Shoulders,” with Louie Land on guitar, and “Hail, Holy Queen,” from the movie “Sister Act,” which will be performed by a quartet of Virginia Amme, Kim Bowers-Antolick, Viki Campbell and Cindy Coup.
Hank Baylor and Naomi Reed will sing “Shallow,” from “A Star Is Born,” and solos will be performed by David Young, Tanya Johnson, Bill James, Joel Day, Dan Brown, Megan Hauck and Jaydon Cottage. Accompanying a performance of “Shenandoah” will be Judy Burke on flute, Megan Carraher on oboe and Kathy Kravitz on bassoon.
The event will wrap up with “I Hear America Singing.”
“It’s a beautiful, patriotic medley that my friend William Cutter wrote,” Pawling-Young said. “We sang it three times in Europe.”
In honor of their golden anniversary, the 78 choir members will wear gold and navy, which is the group’s color.
Martha Hass, publicity coordinator, described the Buffalo Valley Singers as a family.
“We have a committed group of singers. Not all of them are trained musicians,” she said. “But because of their strong commitment, they work very, very hard to learn the music and present it in a nice way.”
Buffalo Valley Singers was founded primarily of church choir members in 1973, and changed its name to Buffalo Valley Singers in 1979. The first director (1973-1982) was Charles Emerich, who was the head of the Fine Arts Department at Mifflinburg Area High School. Subsequent directors are Thomas Ruhl, Rita Griffith and, since 2012, Connie Pawling-Young.
Charter members Dave Beckley and Margaret Brouse continue to sing with the group.
“It’s still one of the few places where anyone can come and sing,” Pawling-Young said. “You don’t need to be auditioned in this group.”
“Buffalo Valley Singers really incorporates anybody that has a desire to participate,” Hosterman said. “That’s the beauty of community groups.”
For more information, visit BuffaloValleySingers.org.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com