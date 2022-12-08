LEWISBURG — After struggling through COVID shutdowns and subsequent dwindling membership over the last couple of years, the Buffalo Valley Singers have grown again to pre-COVID numbers. Now at 80 members strong, the singers will perform their beloved annual Christmas concert this weekend.
A Very Jazzy Christmas will feature familiar Christmas songs with a jazzy flare, yet plenty of traditional sounds as well, with some pieces featuring trumpeters, the organ, and handbells.
The concert is being directed by Connie Pawling-Young. Accompanist is Brett Hosterman.
According to Mary Marshall, long-time member and current president of the Buffalo Valley Singers, pre-sale concert tickets have been going fast, and businesses have been very supportive through their advertising. As has been the case for the last three decades, the focus of the Christmas concert has been on blessing the community. Marshall said for many years, admittance was a $5 donation at the door. This season, they needed to increase the cost to $8 (children 12 and under are free). She said they resisted as much as possible, but the costs to put on the concert continue to increase, such as the expense of adding special instruments, or hiring people to add their expertise to the program. As a nonprofit group, the members cover much of the cost themselves.
“We do it for the love of our community,” Marshall said.
This is the group’s second concert following COVID shutdowns, after doing a Pops concert in May. Major efforts to recruit members throughout the year were successful and they now have doubled their numbers.
“We really feel like we’ve turned the corner,” Marshall said. “Thankfully we’ve got a strong voice and a nice turnout.”
She added that the members are like family to one another.
“It’s just bringing people back together through the love of music, truly,” she said.
One of the newer performers is John Lockwood, of Selinsgrove, who sings Tenor I. He said he was introduced to the Buffalo Valley Singers by a friend who invited him to one of their concerts.
“The concert was fantastic and inspired me to join BVS,” he said. “I have been performing for most of my life with different groups and different types of music. BVS gave me a new and different outlet for singing.”
A new member this year, Regina Weyer is appreciative of the warm welcome she received from the group, as well as being able to join in with their beautiful voices.
“After moving to this area and being prevented from singing in a group due to COVID, it is a joy being in this group,” she said.
“It is unbelievably inspiring to sing with such a large, dedicated group, singing in three to eight parts,” she said. “It sends chills up your spine.”
Weyer lauded Pawling-Young for her teaching, directing, and ability to inspire.
“And she makes it fun,” she said. “We are constantly laughing.”
Weyer said the concert mixes a few spirituals with standards arranged in new ways, as well as a carol written by a Ukrainian, but with a new flair. She also said the soloists are very talented.
“The concert will be a truly joyful experience,” Weyer said.
Marshall said for many in the community, this concert has marked the beginning of their celebration of the Christmas season.
“We work really hard to make the concert focused on the audience, that they come away with wellbeing, that it was a good concert and they were glad to have been there,” she said.
Next year, the choir will celebrate its 50th anniversary.