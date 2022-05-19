The Buffalo Valley Singers will present their 2022 spring pops concert “Why We Sing,” Saturday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 22, at 3 p.m., at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
A people’s choir with less than 100 members, Buffalo Valley Singers was founded in 1973 as the Mifflinburg Community Chorus, a group formed primarily of church choir members to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of the First Lutheran Church in Mifflinburg. The name Buffalo Valley Singers (BVS) was adopted in 1979, and the group became incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 1984. Most of their members hail from Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties.
BVS member Martha Hass had sung from elementary school through college and didn’t sing again until she moved to Pennsylvania and joined Buffalo Valley Singers. She had wanted to join a choir for many years and finally found her music home with BVS in 2012.
“There isn’t just one thing I love about BVS, but I think most of us would agree that our director makes our group,” she said. “She gives us valuable direction and critiques while making our learning and singing experiences so enjoyable. There is always time for laughter and joy amid our music notes.”
Director Connie Pawling-Young first joined the BVS family as accompanist in 2011. The following year, she became the fourth director of Buffalo Valley Singers succeeding Thomas Ruhl. She is also known to many area singers as the director of the annual pops concert at the Milton Harvest Festival for many years. Pawling-Young retired from teaching vocal music in the Warrior Run School District but continues to direct junior and senior high county festivals. She has also been the choir director at the First Baptist Church of Milton since 1988.
The Buffalo Valley Singers covers a wide range of musical genres, which will be on display for this spring concert, with a diverse program that includes such tunes as Harry Chapin’s “Cat’s in the Cradle,” “Love is a Many Splendored Thing,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” “Blue Bayou,” “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother,” Lennon & McCartney’s “Yesterday,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” and Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”
“My favorite is legitimate music,” Hass said. “Nothing beats the sound, and it usually challenges, like classical music. Connie chooses the music, and in true fashion, she selected an eclectic mix for the pops concert.”
Retta Lincicome is a retired elementary school teacher, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and has been singing all her life. Before moving to PA, she sang with a group called People’s Choice in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
An Alto II, Lincicome joined Buffalo Valley Singers in the fall of 1992 and has been singing with them ever since.
“BVS is a musical family,” she said. “Connie is a great teacher/director. She expects a lot, but she makes it fun.”
Buffalo Valley Singers presently have two performance seasons – September through December for a Christmas concert in December, and January through May for a spring concert featuring a variety of musical styles. Since 2005, BVS has had most of its concerts at its home base, St. John’s UCC, and has performed at Central Oak Heights Campground in May from 2014-2019. The Central Oak Heights concert will resume this year on May 29 at 7 p.m.
Unfortunately, Hass is not able to sing this season and is disappointed that she won’t be able to sing with the group for this concert and their Christmas concert later this year.
“But I know they will have great fun while providing memorable entertainment for our audience,” she said. “As we are able to be among others safely, my hope is that our usual patrons will return, and new ones will find us. And in addition to new patrons, perhaps we might convince a few audience members to join the choir in September as we prepare for the 2022 Christmas concert.”
“My favorite piece is ‘O America,’” Lincicome said. “I’m happy with this concert and I’m looking forward to performing it.”