Some Christmas concerts are reverent and hushed while others are merry and fun. This will be a combination of both.
The Buffalo Valley Singers will present their annual Christmas concert, “Christmas is Coming,” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and again at 3 p.m. on Sunday at St. John’s United Church of Christ.
The concert derives its title from the traditional English carol, “Christmas is Coming, (the goose is getting fat).”
“I picked it because it’s fun,” said Connie Pawling-Young, BVS director. She noted that singer Megan Hauck will be the guest director as Pawling-Young and accompanist Brett Hosterman play a four-hand piano accompaniment, and added, “That’s a lot of fun.”
Other songs include “Go Where I Send Thee,” “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” “The Twelve Days After Christmas” and “Veni, Veni Emmanuel,” a six-part a cappella number with percussion that Pawling-Young called their “challenge piece.”
“The song selection is terrific,” said Martha Hass, publicity coordinator. “Connie picked some popular, well-known songs and also some not as well known. People will enjoy them.”
The singers will perform a “funky arrangement” of “Jingle Bells,” Pawling-Young said, and an a cappella version of “Away in a Manger.” “The Swingin’ Shepherd Blues” will be performed with Asli Lawrence on flute. Other soloists include Cindy Coup, Steve Kusheloff, Paula Merwin, Viki Funk, Anne Smith, Karin Fullam, Adam Waltz, Naomi Dries and Bill James.
“We’ll end with a beautiful arrangement of ‘Silent Night,’” Pawling-Young said. “There’s a soloist in it, Erin Merrill, and she will bring you to tears.”
Part of the Buffalo Valley Singers’ mission is to mentor student performers from the area, Hass said, and invited both vocal and instrumental performers to join them.
“Probably the most important things people will feel from us: we love to sing, and we love, love, love our director and accompanist,” she said. “I think people will enjoy the enthusiasm of our concert performance.”
Pawling-Young chose this year’s combination of slow and upbeat music and with an ear toward delighting the audience.
“I work really hard on programming to make sure it’s interesting,” she said. “I just want to make sure it starts their holiday in a special way.”