MIFFLINBURG — People who remember attending Buggy Days will enjoy stepping into a whole new rendition with ample activities to appeal to a number of preferences.
Buggy Day will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the 400 through 600 blocks of Market Street, and south on 5th Street to Green Street.
In an interesting quirk, some of the people involved in restarting the event have connections to its early days. Joannah McGregor, vice president of Mifflinburg’s Christkindl Market, said her mother served on the board of the first Buggy Days. Karen Teichman who, with her daughter Christine, owns C & K’s Unique Creations & Events, remembers bringing her young daughters to Buggy Days when she lived in the Washington, D.C., suburbs. She and Christine now sponsor several craft vendor events throughout the year.
“Christine and I, through C and K’s Events, contacted our amazing list of artists and crafters who have worked with us in the past,” Teichman said. “We explained the restart of Buggy Days and they enthusiastically signed up.”
After a hiatus of 10 or so years, it is returning as a one-day event with 90 artists, crafters, food vendors and master craftsmen.
“Oh, my gosh, we have a lot going on,” said Eva Linke, board member of the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum.
“There are going to be a lot of unusual displays taking place,” McGregor said. “Along with craft vendors and food, there is so much more.”
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., folks can bring their antiques to the Buggy Museum Visitors Center for an appraisal by Cordier Auctions & Appraisal, based in Harrisburg, at a cost of $5 for one piece or $10 for three. All proceeds benefit the museum.
Buggy rides will run all day throughout the town, and an antique car display will include a made-in-Mifflinburg 1920’s dump truck, a 1924 Model T Coupe, a 1926 Model T Country Suburban Wagon and a 1930’s Model A truck.
Newly restored Heiss buggies donated by Mr. and Mrs. Gary Coddington and by John Gutelius will be on display. Artists and crafters, like Dr. Brad Grey demonstrating the art of blacksmithing, will showcase their best work. Isaac Reiff, of the Vicksburg Buggy Shop, will demonstrate pin striping on a buggy.
“He has a steady hand, and he just takes that long brush, and away he goes,” McGregor said.
Historic tours include a walk among the graves of local buggy makers, led by Matthew Wagner, president of the Christkindl Market, and a Heiss House 1897 Tour looking at what it was like to live in that time. At the Gutelius Log House Museum guests can consult with experts on older houses and see a demonstration of antique tools.
“There are so many amazing and talented artists, crafters and activities, including Make Your Own Fairy Garden or Terrarium by C and Ks, face painting by Mrs. T. and balloon art by Scott the Balloon Man,” Teichman said. “It is a fun day for young to old!”
Another interesting event will be a stage reading of a play written by a Mifflinburg man telling the story of a woman whose father gifts her with a buggy in the days before her wedding. In the play, the woman consults with the buggy maker to determine her preferences for one seat or two, a retractable top, upholstery choices and other options.
“By the time you’ve listened for 20 minutes, you’ve learned a lot about making a buggy,” McGregor said.
Pam Rosado, of Country Vale Alpacas, will host a petting zoo. Hit-and-miss engines will be on display, and another event will explore the contrasts in a buggy made in 1880 versus today. The 1806 Elias Center for the Performing Arts will be open all day, and children’s activities will be available at the Herr Memorial Library.
“Let’s talk about food, too,” Teichman said. “Gina’s Scoops will be there featuring Penn State Creamery Ice Cream. There will be food from family BBQ recipes at Chip LaRue, to BBQ chicken provided by the Mifflinburg Fire Department. One of my favorites, Cheese Louise, will have her outstanding frozen cheesecakes. PaPa Dave will provide old-fashioned cotton candy. Daniel with Dutchman’s Kettle Corn has what I consider the best kettle corn in Central Pennsylvania.”
In a show of town spirit, Buggy Day received a helping hand from SUN Area Technical Institute students, who created an entrance sign for the event.
“The vo-tech school is so cooperative with community projects,” McGregor said. “It’s a really elegant entrance. I think it’s going to be very dramatic.”
For more information, visit “Buggy Day Again” on Facebook.
