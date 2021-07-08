LEWISBURG — We don’t think of Santa Claus in connection with sparkling swimming pools and outdoor performances, but even the Jolly Old Elf himself would enjoy this event.
Buffalo Valley Recreation Association and C & K’s Unique Creations is hosting Christmas in July, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park and Community Pool on 218 N. 15th St.
Attendees can enjoy more than 50 craft and food vendors, live music, kids’ activities, a corn hole tournament, GTS Youth Theatre performances, and a free swim at the Lewisburg Community Pool. Kids will also appreciate a chance to meet Olaf and Summer Santa.
When asked what visitors will enjoy about Christmas in July, John Rowe, interim executive director of the BVRA, answered, “Food, friends and community in the hub of downtown Lewisburg, the Lewisburg Recreation Area.”
He noted the park, with its colorful array of playground equipment, and the Lewisburg Community Pool, which will offer free swimming from noon to 4 p.m.
“People can try a variety of food, shop with a variety of vendors and spend time with the community and people from outside the community in an environment that encourages an active lifestyle,” Rowe said.
Becky Cunfer, BVRA nature program director, will help kids make homemade gingerbread houses.
“I think the kids will really enjoy that,” she said. “Our summer campers have been making garland and decorations to hang in the park. We’re trying to make it as festive as possible.”
Among other things, C & K’s Unique Creations makes terrariums, small planters, fairy gardens, handmade gift items and succulent and air plant party favors.
“Of course, people of all ages enjoy making their very own fairy gardens to take home with them,” said Karen Teichman, co-owner of C & K’s. “BVRA has many activities underway for this day.”
Live music will be provided by Eric Sundberg, Saxman Ravi and others. Among the varied craft vendors and civic organizations are people making wreaths, crocheted cable scarves and shawls and holiday seasonal decorations. Country Vale Alpacas, from New Columbia, will be there with their animals, and Lewisburg Sunset Rotary will have a hands-on activity making pine cone bird feeders.
Albert and Chandra Crossley base their business, Of Wood & Stone, LLC, in Montoursville.
“They have beautiful handmade wooden furniture, homemade items and crystals, minerals and fossils,” Teichman said. “They have an amazing booth full of just beautiful things. His woodworking is top notch.”
Chandra sells geological specimens, rose quartz, palm stones, etc., Albert said, while explaining he makes handmade wooden coasters, cutting boards, coffee spoons and such, as well as custom dining sets, living room suites and shelves. He and Chandra are looking forward to Christmas in July.
“If it’s anything like their other events, there will be a total variety,” Albert said. “You go there and you don’t know what you’re going to see. It’s just a whole lot of good stuff. Very authentic. It makes for a nice visit.”
