SELINSGROVE — Life is a … Cabuffet … old chum? It can be, if you create an act focused on food-themed music.
The Susquehanna University Department of Theatre will present “Cabuffet: a Dinner-Themed Broadway Cabaret,” as a part of its Second Stage season. The performance will have a single showing and will take place on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Isaacs Auditorium in Seibert Hall. There is no charge for the musical, and tickets are not required.
This show continues the school’s yearly tradition of a Broadway cabaret, but with the fun twist of using songs based on the theme of food and drink.
“Cabuffet” is directed by senior theatre students Chloe Acquaviva and Tyler Shadle, and is performed by a number of theatre and music students.
Acquaviva and Shadle revealed some selections to be performed, including “Food Glorious Food,” from Oliver, “The Hot Dog Song,” from Bullets Over Broadway, “Feed Me,” from Little Shop of Horrors, and “The Worst Pies in London,” from Sweeney Todd.
“There is a mix of both classic and contemporary musical theater songs,” Shadle said, “as well as well-known and lesser-known pieces too.”
“This is our annual Broadway cabaret, so there is no plot, but instead performers just sing the songs one after another,” Acquaviva said.
While Broadway musicals clearly emphasize food within their shows, it’s a bit unusual to have one show focusing on the food and drink of all the other performances. Eating and drinking are also elements that resonate with everyone.
“As a whole, it is simply meant to be an enjoyable, comedic piece,” Shadle said.
Most of the songs will be familiar, especially to patrons of Broadway musicals, making for an evening of nostalgia that will bring to mind the images of several treasured plays.
“Audiences can expect to hear some incredible singing, and they will hopefully leave hungry for more, both literally and metaphorically,” Shadle said, adding quickly, “Pardon the terrible pun. The whole act is nothing but a joy to watch.”
It was, apparently, also a joy to rehearse the old tunes.
“We’re so excited for people to see this because the theme is so absurd,” Acquaviva said. “It’s meant to be silly, and the audience should leave laughing. We’ve had so much fun directing it, and we can’t wait for people to see it!”
