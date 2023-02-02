LEWISBURG — People in the Susquehanna River Valley may be surprised to know they can see live British plays without going to London or even New York City.
The Campus Theatre has scheduled screenings of National Theatre Live productions for the next three months.
National Theatre Live broadcasts the best of British theatre to 700 cinema screens around the world.
“With an audience of over 11 million people across 65 countries, National Theatre Live is clearly onto something huge,” said Michael Conard, rental director and social media manager at The Campus Theatre. “Not only are the plays and musicals filmed live, with a live audience, but there are even opportunities to watch the performances live streamed from cinemas around the world.”
National Theatre Live productions are the next best thing to being there in person, Conard said.
“It’s quite literally a theatre lover’s dream come true if they don’t have the means to go and experience a show in person,” he said.
“The actors on stage deliver their performances as they normally would any other night,” according to ntlive.com.
There are no second takes, no editing, Conard said.
“It’s as live as live can be when screened in our theatre, which I find incredibly compelling because you never know what might happen,” he said. “I also think it’s an amazing opportunity for fans of theatre to have the chance to experience when venues such as Broadway might be too far to travel, or too far out of one’s budget.”
To make sure the audiences watching in cinemas have the best seat in the house, National Theatre Live tailors the camera positions to capture each production, their website said. They work closely with technical teams to make sure every element on stage — lighting, hair, make-up — looks fantastic on the big screen.
National Theatre Live has an ever evolving lineup of iconic stage productions and often sold-out plays, which often features some of the UK’s biggest names of stage and screen, Conard said.
“The plays themselves range from classic productions with new twists, from Shakespeare to Arthur Miller, as well as often spotlighting the latest and greatest of the theatre world,” he said. “It’s definitely theatre like you’ve never experienced it before.”
All National Theatre Live screenings will be shown on Sundays at 1 p.m. The current schedule is:
Feb. 12, Philip Pullman’s “The Book of Dust — La Belle Sauvage”
March 26, Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible”
April 23, William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing”
“If you love theatre on any scale, you need to experience National Theatre Live at least once,” Conard said, “and I wouldn’t be surprised if you fall in love with what National Theatre Live has to offer here at The Campus Theater.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com