LEWISBURG — Danny Zuko’s pouty lips and swingin’ hips. Sandy Olsson’s soft voice and wide, innocent eyes. The unlikely pair created a movie sensation that is now celebrating its 45th anniversary.
The Campus Theatre presents Grease Night, with a costume contest, authentic Rydell High food, a Greased Lightnin’ photo op and a showing of the iconic movie on the big screen. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie starts at 8 p.m.
The theater is going all out with a throwback to the 50s celebration. Attendees can enjoy a special Pink Lady cocktail at the cash bar and indulge in the tastes of The Campus Malt Shoppe as they serve up burgers, fries, and shakes, ala the Rydell High kids’ favorite after-school hangout.
“Whether you are feeling 50, 15 or anywhere in between, we certainly hope this will give you the feel and even better the taste of being right there at The Frosty Palace with all of your favorite Rydell High Pink Ladies and T-Birds,” said Michael Conard, rental director at The Campus Theatre. “And with the help of The Ard’s Ice Cream Truck, we will really be able to give everyone a true Campus Theatre Malt Shoppe experience with some delicious authentic shakes. But don’t worry; there won’t be any ‘to you, from me, Pinky Lee’ trouble from Rizzo and her strawberry shake!”
Alan Ard, co-owner of Ard’s Farm, loves the whole idea of “Grease” Night.
“When they asked me about it, I said, ‘Heck, yeah, I’m in,’” he said. “Along with such an awesome, Americana movie, what they’re trying to do to extend the theme even further, I think is awesome.”
When asked about ingredients for the Pink Lady, Conard said the best way to find out is to try one at Grease Night.
“It’ll be our own take on the signature drink, but I can tell you it’ll be sweet like Sandy with a bit of a kick just like Rizzo,” he said. “And we have to top it off with cherries, because as Marty would say, it’s ‘Maraschino. You know, like in cherry?’”
Attendees are invited to come ready to “rule the school” as Rydell High royalty by entering the “Grease” costume contest. They can then get their own cinematic snapshot with the theater’s Greased Lightnin’ photo op.
With the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds, the social jungle of high school friendships and the sweet angst of first love, “Grease” found a spot in the hearts of the millions who saw it for the first time in theaters around the country in 1978.
“For anyone who has ever seen ‘Grease,’ they may have only ever seen it on television, so what an amazing opportunity to experience it the way it was meant to be seen,” Conard said. “And for those who had the chance to see it in theatres when it came out, or for anyone who has never seen it at all, you can’t ask for a more memorable way to see ‘Grease’ than here at The Campus Theatre surrounded by ‘Grease’ fans of all ages reliving the memories of seeing it all over again or creating new memories for the very first time.”
Grease Night is open to all ages, but a valid ID will be required to purchase alcoholic beverages. Tickets are on sale through The Campus Theatre’s website. They will also be sold at the door, unless they sell out online.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com