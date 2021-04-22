It can be exasperating to watch the annual Academy Awards while not having had a chance to view any of the short films nominated for a golden statue. Now there’s a way to view some or all of them from the comfort of your own home in plenty of time to be ready for the Oscars this Sunday.
The Campus Theatre, in Lewisburg, is offering the Oscar Shorts project, four streaming options to view Animated, Live Action and Documentary categories for $12 each, or a bundle of all three programs for $30.
“The Oscar Shorts project is really exciting to us at The Campus Theatre,” said Chris Hill, director of fundraising and outreach for The Campus Theatre. “In a ‘normal’ year, it’s generally easier for much of our audience to see the nominees for Best Picture and other awards, but some remain elusive — Best International Feature Film, for example, or these incredible short films.
“Sometimes the Best Animated Short winner is tied to a blockbuster movie and gains some notoriety that way, but for many of the other shorts, audiences have to be in proximity to either a film festival or an independent theatre like ours. We’re really thrilled to be able to help our neighbors, far and wide, catch these brilliant films.”
The Animated Shorts program has a running time of 99 minutes and includes the nominated movies “Burrow,” “Genius Loci,” “Opera,” “If Anything Happens I Love You” and “Yes – People.” This program also includes a selection of additional animated shorts from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ shortlist: “Kapaemahu,” “The Snail and the Whale” and “To Gerard.”
In the Live Action Shorts program, people can see “The Present,” “Feeling Through,” “Two Distant Strangers,” “White Eye” and “The Letter Room,” with a running time of 130 minutes.
Documentary Shorts offer five films in 136 minutes: “A Love Song for Latasha,” “Do Not Split,” “Hunger Ward,” “Colette” and “A Concerto Is a Conversation.”
These movies can be tricky to see, and as a result these categories at the Academy Awards can be easily overlooked, Hill said.
“This is quite sad, because these films represent some of the most ambitious, thoughtful, and innovative films made each year,” he said. “In many ways, the short film categories are often a glimpse into the future of filmmaking, as these artists — the animators, the directors, the cinematographers, the actors, the writers and others — are able to be much more experimental in their work. Watching a short film is a lot like reading a poem, as the filmmakers are forced to be much more concise.”
Red Carpet BallotThe Oscar Shorts project and other movie rentals help The Campus Theatre maintain its presence in the community.
“We’re offering independent titles not available through traditional rental sources to entertain, educate, and enlighten,” according to The Campus Theatre website. “Your rental helps support the theatre until we are able to open our doors again.”
The theatre is also hosting a Red Carpet Ballot ,giving people a chance to win a Campus Theatre Gift Bag.
“Typically, when we can gather at the theatre, our guests will fill out these ballots during the event prior to the start of the show, but this year we’ve had to pivot to an online platform,” Hill said. “Ballots can be accessed in our weekly emails, on our social media accounts and on our website. After the Awards air, we will score them and contact the person with the most correct guesses.”
Creating the perfect movie night, the gift bag will include vouchers for two tickets, two boxes of candy, two small drinks and two medium popcorns.
“As if that’s not good enough, these vouchers never expire, so our winner will be able to plan the perfect night out,” Hill said.
Hoping to reopen soonThe theatre is looking forward to the day they can allow people to view movies together again.
“At The Campus Theatre, we are all about community, and we’ve been missing ours something fierce this past year,” Hill said. “We are incredibly proud of the place we hold in the lives of our patrons, long-time and first-time, and we agree wholeheartedly that we are all much stronger together than we are apart.”
The exact reopening date is still being determined, but Campus staff hope to welcome back audiences in May. In the meantime, Hill encouraged movie lovers to become a member, which will put them on the theatre’s mailing list. Membership information can be found at www.campustheatre.org/membership.
“In terms of how we will feel when we’re able to bring our audiences back, it’ll be like welcoming our families home after too long apart,” Hill said. “Because that’s exactly what we will be doing.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com