LEWISBURG — “Shadow Dancing,” “Rock Your Baby,” “Staying Alive,” “Night Fever” … if you’re humming along, you need to join the party.
The Campus Theatre will host a Disco Dance Party Sept. 23 at 8 p.m., complete with a cash bar and one free, signature drink, snacks, a disco photo op and dancing. 1970s attire is encouraged.
“The Campus Theatre is taking inspiration for our Disco Dance Party from the famed Studio 54, which was the hot spot during the days of disco in the 1970s,” said Michael Conard, rental and programming director at the theater. “So with our area code being the 570, how radical is it to make The Campus Theatre The Hot Spot for our Disco Dance Party by dubbing our crib the Disco Dance Party: STUDIO 570!”
Cindy Peltier, director of Lewisburg’s CommUnity Zone and a board member of the Campus Theatre, said the last disco party the theater hosted was a lot of fun.
“Everybody dressed up,” she said, adding that staff members cleared the sofas and tables from the back area of the theater to create a dance floor. “But by the end of the night, people were dancing in the aisles, in the hallway and up on the stage.”
When asked if there would be a movie or videos playing on the screen, Conard hedged a bit.
“We’ve got something special in the works for our big screen to make you feel like you’re a Solid Gold dancer even if you’ve got two left feet, as you make your way down the Soul Train, but you’ve got to join us to find out,” he said. “And there will definitely be tons of dancing, snacking, with signature Disco drinks, and of course we will have a fab Disco Photo Op from the Foxy Mamas of Lewisburg Studio by Melo Foto. That’s sure to be a stellar sight.”
Campus Theatre’s own Disco DJs will be on hand to play all the favorite tunes under the disco ball, as folks “boogie down all night long,” he said.
“If it’s anything like last year, it’ll be a blast,” Peltier said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Guests are encouraged to dress for a night of fun with platform shoes, bell-bottoms, leisure suits, shimmery or flowery jumpsuits, bangle bracelets and anything psychedelic that will catch the light of the twirling disco ball.
Thanks to Earth, Wind, & Fire everyone remembers the 21st night of September, Conard said, but now The Campus Theatre wants people to remember the 23rd night of September as they dance the night away.
“Come channel your inner Dancing Queens and Sly Casanovas, for a night that’s sure to be full of the most slammin’ disco tunes, groovy food and drinks,” he said. “It’s a night to just let loose and have fun. And who doesn’t need a night of far-out fun, transported to the Disco Dimension of The Campus Theatre’s STUDIO 570 Disco Dance Party? We’ll be there with bell-bottoms on, so catch you on the flip side!”
For tickets visit, https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=324466~a8d2c224-3940-468a-a418-c3647615ec55&
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder CountyEmail comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com.