LEWISBURG — It’s all about being you. Respect and self-affirmation and gender equality and, yes, a whole lot of pink, fun and laughs.
The Campus Theatre will host a special “Barbie” (PG-13) Premiere Event on Friday at 7 p.m. The movie will also be shown Saturday at 5 and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 5 p.m.
Friday’s viewing is BYOB, but that stands for more than just Bring Your Own Booze. For this movie, it stands for Be Your Own Barbie — one of the themes of the movie is acceptance of people, including ourselves, just as we are.
Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, “Barbie” goes from the perfect, pink world of Barbies and Kens on the beach to the real world of greedy CEOS and mothers of disillusioned teenaged daughters. Audiences said the film vacillates between hilariously funny and eye-openingly uncomfortable, providing laughs and insights along the way.
“I think The Campus Theatre is the perfect venue for witnessing the box office phenom-women that ‘Barbie’ has become,” said Michael Conard, rental and programming director at the theater. “Barbie has always been a trailblazer as a doll, and on the big screen the movie takes it to a whole new world and level.”
Campus Theatre is bringing downtown businesses in on their BYOB Campaign, with a Barbie doll making appearances in places like The Little Art Gallery at the CommUnity Zone, on Market Street. The doll is the perfect size to stand in the gallery and show off the array of artwork that changes daily with contributions from community members.
“I think this is lovely,” said Cindy Peltier, director of the CommUnity Zone. “When Michael showed up at the CommUnity Zone with his Barbie doll (and started taking pictures), oh my God, it was fabulous. I love it that people are being so playful.”
As part of The Campus Theatre’s BYOB Campaign, it encouraged people to visit The CommUnity Zone, where the first person to stop in and say, “Hi, Barbie!” would win a Barbie mini poster.
Another Facebook photo showed Barbie relaxing in the CommUnity Zone’s Chair of Joy, where people are encouraged to “take a seat, take a breath, and capture the joyful feelings in their life.”
“We need to relax, and we need to think of joyous things,” Peltier said. “We got a lot of people in that chair already, and I’m hoping more people come.”
The theater also collaborated with Bucknell University’s Barnes & Noble, on Market Street, where Barbie found a Barbie book and a number of fashion magazines where she could pose with the cover girls. And of course, the first person to say “Hi, Barbie!” received a mini Barbie poster.
The Be Your Own Barbie Campaign also encourages people to recreate one of Barbie’s photo ops from the theater’s weeklong campaign, making sure to tag the Campus Theatre on social media to be entered for a chance to win two tickets to the movie. Tag them on Facebook at “Campus Theatre” or on Instagram at @thecampustheatre.
Conard hopes the campaign will be a fun way to get the community even more excited about Barbie and to explore Lewisburg’s downtown businesses.
“Of course, our Big Barbie Premiere on Friday will also be what we think audiences will totally love, when they have the chance to get all ‘dolled up,’ join us in our Be Your Own Barbie costume contest, and snap a selfie in our Barbie Box,” Conard said. “They can even head over to The Lewisburg Studio by Melo Foto on the night of the premiere from 5 p.m. until our box office opens at 6:30 to get their own Barbie Photoshoot with the amazing team there. So come on Barbies, let’s go party at The Campus Theatre!”
The BYOB Campaign encourages people to pull on something pink, kick back and celebrate individualism and joy.
“‘Barbie’ gives audiences a chance to not only have fun at the movies, but it’s a story that is as positive and reflectionary as it is bright and pink,” Conard said. “‘Barbie’ will take you on a journey of self-discovery, self-acceptance, and the magic of the power of pink!”
