LEWISBURG — If it’s been a while since you’ve done a “jump to the left, and then a step to the right,” you probably need to “do the Time Warp again.” Lucky for you, your chance has arrived.
The Campus Theatre will host the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and costume contest on Friday. Doors open at 8 p.m. Costume contest begins at 8:30 p.m. Movie rolls at 9 p.m. Admission is $20 and includes a prop bag (outside prop bags are not permitted).
The movie opened in 1975 and grew to establish a cult following, with fans dressed as favorite characters and happy to shout out, stand and dance, or throw items at the stage during set points in the story.
“Getting to experience the ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ as an experience at the Campus Theatre is like none other,” said Michael Conard, rental director at the theater. “Everyone has so much fun shouting out at the screen.”
Ben Hartman, host of the evening, will judge the costume contest and keep things moving.
“The movie remains an absolute cult classic, even after almost 50 years,” he said. “It still represents for so many people a chance to be different for a while. They can dress up and be just a little bit off the beaten path.”
The movie and costumes especially appeal to the fun and pizzazz of the LGBTQ+ community, he said.
“It’s like, hey, here’s a chance to leave the house looking like this,” Hartman said. “It’s a chance to be big and wild in public.”
He also noted that not everybody opts to go in costume.
“You can come as dressed up as you wish. Street clothes are totally cool, too,” Hartman said. “But if you want to go all out, you won’t feel silly. You’ll be in good company.”
Part of the movie’s allure, he said, is that it’s really not the best film.
“It’s not a good movie, but an endlessly memorable and quotable movie,” he said. “If it was truly a better movie, it wouldn’t be as much fun.”
It’s not a serious movie, but the actors take their roles very seriously, Hartman said.
“It’s profoundly weird and captivating,” he said. “You can make fun of it, and you can make fun with it.”
The movie draws people together for a couple of hours of riotous fun and laughs.
“You may not know anyone going in, but you’ll probably make a friend or two on your way out,” Conard said.
The Campus Theatre’s HALLO-WEEKEND continues with classic, spooky films that range from hilarious to terrifying.
On Saturday, check out “Ghostbusters” at 5 p.m. and “Scream” at 8 p.m.
Sunday offers three movies: “Corpse Bride” at 1 p.m., “The Silence of the Lambs” at 5 p.m. and “Vampyr” at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.campustheatre.org/schedule.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com