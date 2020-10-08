By
Cindy
O.
Herman
For The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Those videos of the kids at an Independence Day parade or your grandparents blowing out birthday candles back in the day just might have historical meaning that other people will appreciate. Care to share them?
The Campus Theatre in Lewisburg invites local residents to submit their family films for its Virtual Home Movie Day on Oct. 24. This year’s event will be hosted online at Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo and Twitch. Films can be submitted to the theater until Oct. 17.
The event, sponsored by the Center for Home Movies, celebrates amateur filmmaking annually at theaters worldwide, providing an opportunity for individuals to share their own home movies and to see their neighbors’ in return.
“The temporary closure of the theater due to COVID-19 has given us the opportunity to rethink our events and come up with new ways to connect with our community,” said Donna Padilla, director of outreach and fundraising at the Campus Theatre.
“Home Movie Day has been around for quite some time, but this is the first time we’ve brought it to The Campus Theatre. With so many of us spending more time at home, we thought it would be a good time to encourage folks to sort through old home movies and share them through our Virtual Home Movie Day event.”
“Our version will have a local focus but will also contain broader examples of home-movie material and related topics,” said Andy Seal, technical director at the Campus Theatre.
The theater is accepting the following formats, which will then be digitized for the event:
8mm
Super8mm
16mm
Video8
VHS
“For The Campus Theatre’s purpose in participating in Home Movie Day, we are asking for films from the Greater Susquehanna River Valley,” Padilla said, “but nationwide, this event will take place to encourage other communities to come together to preserve and share archived home films.”
Participants can choose up to 10 minutes of home movies on film (roughly three 50-foot reels of 8mm film) or videotape. With videotape, it’s necessary to specify the scenes Campus Theatre should capture. Unfortunately, people will not be able to queue up the videotape at the theater’s studio, nor can the theater guarantee all footage will make it to broadcast. Participants will receive a free digital transfer (downloadable file emailed to them) of the home movie they shared with the theater.
Preservation focus
People have asked about submitting home movies from times as recently as the YouTube era, Seal said. While he doesn’t want to exclude those participants, he had to explain the Center for Home Movies is looking at a more historical view.
“The focus established by the Center for Home Movies is toward film formats that can be subject to age, mishandling and deterioration,” Seal said. “Preservation, as well as the historical separation of time, and the style of storytelling inherent in the technology of older formats, are three components that drive Home Movie Day and influence the inclusion to the presentation.”
Some of the films already received include “the moving images of our area’s downtowns of decades past, wonderful views and activity along the Susquehanna River, regional state parks, and local farm and agriculture,” Seal said.
“The more home footage submissions we receive the more likely it is that local residents will walk away from the event with a renewed appreciation for film as a means of preserving local history,” Padilla said. “We hope to encourage folks to continue taking home movies and keeping them safe for future generations to enjoy and learn from.”
The Campus Theatre intends to keep the presentation online, Seal said, adding that they’ve wanted to participate in Home Movie Day for some time.
“Typically, October is a very busy month and it had been difficult to take time and work away from our other events,” he said. “Of course, 2020 is a different situation but it has allowed us the time and momentum to get our first Home Movie Day off the ground.
“I think of it as one of those home projects that always sat on the back burner, but in today’s environment, one that a family or community can explore together to rediscover our history, genealogy and see these films as a source for storytelling.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com