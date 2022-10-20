LEWISBURG — It’s the 30th anniversary of the classic film, “A League of Their Own,” and local sports and movie enthusiasts are gearing up to celebrate. On Sunday, the Campus Theatre will host a special screening of the film and special guests who will talk about the impact of legendary female athletes who have played a part in the history of sports both on and off the field.
“A League of Their Own” is a 1992 film directed by Penny Marshall that tells a fictionalized account of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL). The film stars Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty, Rosie O’Donnell, Jon Lovitz, David Strathairn, Garry Marshall, and Bill Pullman.
Cynthia Peltier, director of the CommUnity Zone, said the idea came about following a discussion with Michael Conard, rental director for Campus Theatre.
“We have a person (Joey Lye) who lives in Lewisburg who is an Olympic bronze medalist,” she said. “And (Michael) Conard is friends with Joey Lye. We wanted to do something to mark the 30th anniversary of the film and we thought this was a good idea.”
Lye is a Lewisburg resident and a 2020/21 Olympic Softball Bronze Medalist (Team Canada). Prior to the screening, she will share her inspiring and empowering mindset-altering insight into chasing your dreams and overcoming obstacles, according to Peltier.
Peltier said she and Conard asked if Lye would be interested in introducing the film, and she agreed.
Lye and Conard became friends during the pandemic.
“I discovered she was training for the Olympics and then when she came back and had won, it was just super fantastic,” he said. “Then the wheels started turning in my brain and I wanted to do something for the community and for the Campus Theatre.”
It also happened that the Lewisburg Area High School Girls Softball team had a remarkable year in 2021. After winning the District 4 championship for the first time since 1996, the Green Dragons eventually ended their run in second in the state, losing in the state finals to Avonsworth.
“The girls at Lewisburg had such a great season,” he said. “And Joey has been working on speaking engagements and I just think she is a fantastic person in general.”
Pair that with an amazing film and Conard said everything just fell into place.
“I thought this would be great for the community,” he said. “We can get to know more about her and do something for the community at the same time. It is going to be fantastic to have Ferguson and Macomb be a part of it, and a great celebration of what women can do both on and off the field.”
For her part, Lye said she’s excited and looking forward to giving back to the community.
“I am so excited to be involved with Sunday’s event at the Campus Theatre and to see members of the community come together to celebrate women in sports as well as sit back and watch a great movie,” she said.
Lye won’t be the only sports celebrity on hand Sunday. Sarah “Salty” Ferguson and JoAnne McComb, real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League players, will also be in attendance.
Getting to spend time with Ferguson and McComb will be fun, too, Lye said.
“I met Salty Ferguson a few years ago when she was involved with an event on campus at Bucknell and she signed one of her baseball cards for me,” said Lye. “I’m extremely excited to be in the same room as both (Sarah “Salty”) Ferguson and (JoAnne) McComb this weekend.”
Lye grew up in Toronto and graduated from high school in 2005. That’s when she came to the United States. She moved to Lewisburg in 2017. She played softball for 27 years, from the age of seven. She just retired a year ago following the Tokyo Games.
“I am currently a part of the coaching pool for Team Canada and have a short term contract with Susquehanna University,” she said. “It’s a fun way to stay involved with the game.”
The event is open to the public and Conard expects a good turnout.
“We are hoping to have had a good response,” he said. “People seem to be getting excited online, and we have some athletic groups coming. I am really, really hoping it will be a big turnout.”
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. There will be a brief introduction of the honored guests and then Lye will speak and introduce the film.
“It’s going to be really fun,” said Peltier. “This is about women’s empowerment. We would never be where we are today if we didn’t have Title 9 and without women like this blazing the trail for us.”
For more information go to www.campustheatre.org.