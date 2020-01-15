Thanks to our local universities, the Susquehanna Valley has a variety of ways to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr., Week.
At Susquehanna University, in Selinsgrove, daylong “teach-ins” hosted by university professors offer a look through the lens of social justice at areas as different as science, English, sociology, religion, music and environmentalism. Student performances, a dramatic reading, an art gallery and a hunger banquet will round out the week.
Bucknell University, in Lewisburg, will offer lectures, music, poetry, theater, a community service fair and breakout sessions on topics including poverty and campus racial justice. An interfaith service mirrors the fact that the Civil Rights movement was an interfaith effort involving Christian, Jewish, Muslim and secular leaders.
Susquehanna
Dena Salerno, dean for student diversity and inclusion at Susquehanna University, pointed out that the university will begin its academic semester with a Martin Luther King, Jr., Winter Convocation.
“It’s the kind of thing we want to highlight, his contributions to social justice and inclusive excellence,” Salerno said.
“Martin Luther King Jr. was part of a movement that worked for civil rights not just for people of color but for many different people.”
While some may see Martin Luther King Day as a sort of birthday celebration, Susquehanna University hopes to continue to build King’s ideas into their future practices and provide a place where individual voices are heard, Salerno said.
“That’s what makes the community strong,” she said, “when people have not just access but voice in the community.”
Salerno noted that, in Susquehanna’s teach-ins, social justice can be explored in every aspect of life. She gave an example of biology, which on the surface would not seem a likely topic for a discussion on civil rights but which can harbor its own discriminatory and biased practices in areas like medicine.
Susquehanna University’s MLK events are free and open to the public, including the headlining event at the university’s annual Winter Convocation. Actor Bryan Terrell Clark, who recently appeared as George Washington in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning “Hamilton,” will deliver his message, “Finding Your Purpose: From Baltimore to Broadway’s Hamilton,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the Degenstein Center Theater.
“Having Bryan Terrell Clark from ‘Hamilton’ for our main speaker is super exciting,” Salerno said. “It’s a great opportunity for the community to have these events, which are free. Sometimes artistic, sometimes academic.”
For more information on MLK Week at Susquehanna University, call 570-374-0101 or visit www.susqu.edu.
Bucknell
Bucknell University hopes to encourage students to address the issues of social injustice in their own generation, said Cymone Fourshey, associate professor of history and international relations and the acting director of the Griot Institute at Bucknell.
The university decided about six years ago to dedicate an entire week to celebrating Martin Luther King Day, to “take time to pursue and be thoughtful about changes that King and his movement wanted to get people to think about,” Fourshey said.
Beyond racial injustice, King was beginning to address other social problems, including poverty and women’s rights, before he was assassinated. The momentum he created affected the lives of people across the nation, Fourshey said, not just African Americans.
“One of the things we’ve thought a lot about this year is, what would King’s movement look like today?” she said. “What are the issues that are important to the Millennial generation, and how do they want to talk about that?”
Fourshey mentioned the plight of farmers going out of business, teachers who cannot afford housing in the cities where they teach, the ever-changing tide of immigrants and other populations facing difficult circumstances that might be caused by social justice as well as economics.
She hopes students can learn to balance social justice issues, especially in Bucknell’s break-out sessions where they can explore poverty, campus racial justice, sustainability and sexuality/gender identity.
“Who is the target and the victim of injustice changes over time,” Fourshey said. “Why do we think other humans should get injustice? We all want justice for ourselves.”
For more information on Bucknell’s MLK Week, please call 570-577-2000 or visit www.bucknell.edu.