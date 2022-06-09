Get ready for traditional blues music at its finest, as world-class Chicago blues master The Cash Box Kings headline the final day of the 32nd annual Billtown Blues Festival, Sunday at 5:15 pm, at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds, 1 E. Park Street, Hughesville.
Touring in support of their latest Alligator Records release in 2019, “Hail to the Kings!,” traditional blues innovators The Cash Box Kings are co-led by Chicago blues vocalist and songwriter Oscar Wilson and Wisconsin-based songwriter, harmonica master and singer Joe Nosek. Along with Wilson’s huge, gritty vocals and Nosek’s powerhouse harmonica, this extraordinary ensemble is rounded out by guitarist Billy Flynn, bassist John W. Lauler, drummer Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith and their friend, pianist Queen Lee Kanehira.
Mixing tough Chicago and Delta blues, jumping proto-rock ‘n roll, and steamrolling “bluesabilly” (their original mix of Chicago blues and Memphis rockabilly), The Cash Box Kings attack every song they play with contemporary authority and old school authenticity, playing brilliantly raw and unvarnished house rocking blues.
Nosek founded The Cash Box Kings in Madison, Wisconsin, in 2001 and, since 2007, has co-led the band with Wilson. Raised in the suburbs of Chicago, Nosek first came into music listening to his dad’s Rolling Stones records.
“I really liked the Stones, but I would look at the album artwork and the songwriting credits and see Jagger/Richards; but then I’d see McKinley Morganfield (Muddy Waters) or Chester Arthur Burnett (Howlin’ Wolf),” he said. “I started wondering who these guys were, so I went to the library and found out they were covering people like Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters. I started digging a little deeper and found their music, and I said, ‘the Stones are cool, but this is really where it’s at.’ From then on in my teens, I really set out trying to learn how to play blues music and started sneaking into clubs in Chicago. So that’s how I came to it.”
Nosek and Wilson come from vastly different backgrounds, and the two form an unlikely pair. More than 20 years older than Nosek and born and raised in a household of blues in Chicago’s South Side, Wilson came into the genre much more directly, as he grew up on 43rd Street, now called Muddy Waters Drive.
“My father was a blues man, and he passed away two months before I was born,” he said. “But my mother still knew a lot of players like Otis ‘Big Smokey’ Smothers, Elmore James, and Little Mack — a bunch of them. They used to come by for fish fries. But I was a little tike, and I didn’t know the significance at the time.”
The Cash Box Kings are dedicated to keeping alive the traditional music from the golden era of Chicago blues of the 1950s and ‘60s, paying tribute to blues legends such as Muddy Waters, Little Walter and Howlin’ Wolf.
Musically, the band takes a very traditional approach, but in their own songwriting, they try to write about issues that are important to society today.
“We’ve written about gun violence in Chicago and all sorts of issues that we feel are important; so we try to keep the music and the themes relevant and current,” Nosek said. “But musically we’re really dedicated to carrying on the traditional Chicago blues sound, especially in a day and age where a lot of blues recordings coming out today are much more blues rock oriented or more modern.”
“We do a little bit of both,” Wilson said. “We combine the sounds of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s and whatever era of blues, and we just make it new.”
Over the last five or six album releases, Nosek and Wilson have written the vast majority of songs, but they have also delved into covering some of the giants of traditional blues like Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Howlin’ Wolf, and Jimmy Reed.
“Oscar is kind of a human jukebox when it comes to old blues, R&B, and doo-wop — he knows thousands of songs,” Nosek said. “He’s like an encyclopedia. He could sing for weeks without ever singing the same song. So there is no shortage of classic songs that we cover live.”
As far as blues musicians go, you won’t find another as authentic and traditional as Wilson.
“I’m actually one of the last truly blues men of the era,” he said. “I’m not a rock blues man or a rock blues singer — I’m a blues singer.”
“There are a lot of critics and other musicians out there who would say that Oscar is one of the last living true traditional Chicago blues singers, and one who really does it well and does it right,” Nosek said. “He’s really keeping it real and carrying it on with the type of music his father and his father’s generation played.”In 2018, the band was nominated for a Blues Music Award as Blues Band of the Year. They have four previous Blues Music Award nominations.
“The pandemic has kept us out of the studio, but we just returned to it this month,” Nosek said. “We’re recording a new album for our label Alligator Records, and it should be released in late fall or early 2023.”
The Billtown Blues Festival has special meaning for the band to be performing there this year, as they had been scheduled to play before the pandemic; but it was canceled the first time. The band was also scheduled to perform last year, before Wilson was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.
“I didn’t know if we’d be playing this festival or another festival again to be honest with you,” Nosek said. “But he was able to get into the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and had absolutely phenomenal care. His prognosis is in a much better place than it was a year ago. For me, it’s a celebration to be back on the road performing with him in the band.”
“I wasn’t expecting to be around at this time last year, but I’m still here — praise God,” Wilson said. “We’ve come to turn it out man.”
The Cash Box Kings may be traditional, but they’re high energy, and Nosek, Wilson, and the rest of the band are gearing up for what is expected to be a lively and memorable Billtown Blues Festival performance.
“The blues music we play is all about having a good time and reaching people on an emotional level,” Nosek said. “It’s a party — we’re coming to bring the party and a lot of good energy and uplift people’s spirits.”
“A live audience is what it is — it makes you go,” Wilson said. “I got to give 110 percent. I want so badly to impress the audience and to give them what they paid for. They paid to be entertained and that’s what I came there for.”