Musicians, singers, music lovers and people who appreciate a clean, flowing river: take note. A song project is in the works for people like you.
The Middle Susquehanna Valley Riverkeeper Association announces the second annual Songs of the Susquehanna project. They are seeking new, original songs inspired by the Susquehanna River and/or its tributaries, now through Jan. 31.
Considering last year’s success, the Riverkeeper Association decided to make the songwriting project an annual program.
“It was designed originally as a creative way to engage people about the river and issues it faces during a pandemic that eliminated in-person events,” said Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper and Executive Director John Zaktansky. “A year later, and the pandemic is still an issue, but we still have many super talented musicians with a passion for our outdoor resources.”
This program allows the Riverkeeper Association to engage new people in the area’s aquatic resources while giving musicians a unique platform to share their talents, he said.
“It is a win-win for all involved,” Zaktansky said. “Plus, we offer a donation platform for people who want to donate specifically to this project. After expenses are covered, the rest is split up among musicians who are still struggling to make up for canceled gigs and opportunities.”
Local musician Kimbo Reichley helped in mastering last year’s album.
“We wouldn’t have been able to pull it off without his help,” Zaktansky said.
“Many songs have been written about rivers. Images of barges on the Mississippi, dugout canoes used in the exploration of the West, paddleboats on the Ohio River and, of course, canal boats along the Susquehanna,” said Reichley, owner of Kimbo’s Studio, near Lewisburg. “There’s something spiritual about the sound of water.”
Last year’s Songs of Susquehanna project resulted in 46 submissions. Only 20 of them fit on the Volume 1 CD album, Zaktansky said.
“The selection process was extremely difficult,” he said. “We received hundreds of responses about the songs, and ultimately wanted to create an album that honored those responses while also giving listeners a good diversity. There were many great songs that didn’t make the cut, and we wanted to be able to consider them for Volume 2 this time around.”
“I didn’t hear all the submissions, but there was a great variety and all were good,” Reichley said.
Because the Riverkeeper Association also had some interest last year from students, this time around they are including a student category for individuals under age 18.
“We are encouraging local school music departments to help students develop and produce songs with their students,” Zaktansky said. “We plan to include at least one or two student-written songs on this next round.”
Songs will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2022.
The Riverkeeper Association will place the songs on their website for feedback throughout the month of February and make their announcement on the Volume 2 album in early March. Professionally arranged CDs will be available for purchase, with proceeds going back to the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, so the program also functions as a fundraiser for the nonprofit. They are hoping to also offer songs via online download.
“We do have several new songs submitted, and feedback from other artists that they are working on new songs to submit by the deadline,” Zaktansky said. “We are capping submissions to two per musician.”
Songs should be sent in mp3 version to midsusriver@gmail.com with lyrics, if available (instrumentals are welcome too), also included in the body of the email.
“Just be yourself, sing well and have fun,” Reichley advised.
Robert M. Sides Family Music Center, in Williamsport, is once again helping sponsor the program.
“The project definitely opened doors for our association with a new audience,” Zaktansky said. “We are so excited to partner with musicians and hear some incredible new pieces that help inspire the next generation of stewards.”
To learn more about Songs of the Susquehanna or to donate to the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, visit http://www.middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org/song-project.html or go to www.middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org and click on the “Song Project” dropdown.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.