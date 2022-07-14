MIFFLINBURG — When George Christian Spangler Sr. emigrated from Holland to America in 1749 at the age of 21, he planted deep roots in the frontier Pennsylvania soil — figuratively and literally.
He and his wife raised 10 children in Northampton County, and Spangler served with the Northampton Militia during the Revolutionary War. In 1791, a few years before his passing, he deeded land along Penns Creek to his son, George Christian Spangler Jr. — also a Revolutionary War veteran — who in 1802, with the help of his brother Christopher, built the stone farmhouse on the land, which still stands today. For the next 150 years, the land was owned and operated by a Spangler descendant.
In 2016, the 110-acre farm in rural Mifflinburg, dubbed the Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, and the following year, the first “Celebration at the Farm” event was held to celebrate its well-deserved recognition.
“Historic agricultural census showed that the production of livestock and crops from the farm exceeded the average of productions as recorded by other farms in the surrounding area,” said Tony Noll, president of the farm. “The production of agricultural products from the farm was very important to the growth of the area’s larger economy.”
Noll is the son of Richard and Grace (Kistler) Noll, who bought the farm in 1963 and continued its rich agricultural production, first as a dairy farm and then specializing in grain production since 1974. Today, their son Michael Noll farms the land.
“Celebration at the Farm” has been an ongoing effort to keep the farm’s — and the area’s — history alive.
“We wanted to continue having the event each summer, open to the public, to provide a fun educational setting that the entire community could enjoy,” Tony Noll said.
The farm became a not-for-profit organization in 2019, he added, “with our mission being to support local agriculture, highlight farm heritage, and promote environmental stewardship through educational programs held at the farm.”
The living-history event this year will give visitors the opportunity to explore the historic farm’s out-buildings, heritage craft demonstrations, and exhibits of rare, heritage breed farm animals. In addition, a farm ancestry display will be open and food concessions will be on hand.
Susan Schwartz will provide folk harp music all day. Other entertainment will include Beverley Conrad, expert fiddler, from 10 to 11 a.m.; Country Twirlers square dancing group from 11 a.m. to noon; muzzle loaders demonstration led by Mark Wehr at noon; “Grannies Panties” presentation by Heather Hibbs at 12:30 p.m.; Native American lore presented by Bernie Schmader from 1 to 2 p.m.; “What is that” presentation of historical items by Heather Hibbs from 2 to 2:30 p.m.; and Fuller Family Singers from 3 to 4 p.m.
Demonstrations and participants will include lace making, flax culture, wool arts, wash house, pottery, corn husk dolls, soap making, heritage cooking, chair caning, a Civil War doctor, stone masonry, hit/miss engine ice cream, an 1860s southern planter, and a blacksmith.
Hibbs, of Middleburg, owner of Treadle Treasures, has been a demonstrator for the event since its inception six years ago.
“’Celebration at the Farm’ is a wonderful event that is growing and improving each year,” she said. “I always look forward to it.”
In past years, Hibbs contributed antique and reproduction kitchen equipment for the farm’s summer kitchen, with displays showing the progression of cooking and preserving, along with some fun trivia. Last year, Hibbs gave a presentation on men’s and women’s clothes from the 1860s, and will do so again this year. She will also be presenting at the washhouse with a display of under-layers worn by men and women in the 19th century, as well as providing information on the chore of washing clothes. Her demonstration will include lye and lard soap and a collection of sad irons.
“Of course there will be a wash tub with scrubbing board and vacuum washer as well as the recipe for ‘ding warsh’!” she said.
For the first year, she will also present her “What is that?” program, with a collection of unusual items from the era.
Hibbs said the event gives visitors the chance to experience history and not just learn about it.
“The presenters offer a wealth of information, and there is nothing like seeing, first-hand, how something was accomplished,” she said, adding, “Learning about the life and work of yesteryear gives us an appreciation of what we currently have.”
Noll said he thoroughly enjoyed growing up on the farm.
“I spent countless hours roaming the fields and meadows, and exploring the length of the creek that runs along its border.”
He was always enthralled by the house’s history, as well, and much of the credit for it being added to the national register is due to his research.
“When people come away from our ‘Celebration at the Farm,’ I hope that they have gained an appreciation for the challenges and hard work that our ancestors endured each day,” Noll said. “To them, the work that their daily chores required was simply part of life. I hope that it makes visitors to the farm realize how blessed we are today, how much easier our lives really are, and just how much we might be taking for granted.”