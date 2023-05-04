LEWISBURG — Cemeteries are often thought of as creepy places we should avoid at all costs — but according to Nancy Neuman, Lewisburg Cemetery Association board president, cemeteries can be fascinating and educational.
“The whole cemetery encompasses our local history,” said Neuman. “If you think about people that are there and what they did you can really learn a lot.”
Neuman has been giving tours of the cemetery for the past decade or more. Her focus changes each time, as she tries to mix it up, she said.
Tours have also focused on World War I veterans, the Civil War, and last year’s topic was women’s suffrage.
Her latest tour will take place Saturday, where Neuman will highlight the works of its founders and their contemporaries.
“I’m always looking to add a little spice to my tours,” said Neuman. “We’ve done all kinds of tours — the first one I did was 10 years ago for the Bicentennial for Union County and we featured early settlers.”
According to the Lewisburg Cemetery website, in 1848, the Lewisburg Cemetery Association was incorporated by the Pennsylvania General Assembly and opened on six acres of land. Nonprofit and nonsectarian, the cemetery is governed by a volunteer seven-member board of managers and a president. The Lewisburg Cemetery “is an exceptional example of the rural cemetery movement of the mid-19th century. Rural cemeteries were developed to provide tranquil spaces outside of rapidly developing towns and cities before public parks were common. To this day, the Lewisburg Cemetery is intended to be a refreshing place of quiet contemplation for members of the community.”
With this year being the 175th anniversary of the cemetery’s opening, Neuman said she wanted to talk about some of the people who were around in the early years — both good and bad. One of the men she plans to talk about is local “scoundrel,” Paul Geddes.
“He had quite a story,” said Neuman. “He left here and went to Philly to pick up some bank money to bring to Northumberland — but the money didn’t all make it back.”
According to Neuman, Geddes took off and got hooked up with people traveling cross country.
“He was pre-gold rush and got out there around 1840,” Neuman continued. “He had a wife and four kids … and just went out and changed his name to Talbot H. Green, made a lot of money and became very well known.”
Geddes, aka Green, got married — despite the fact that he still had a wife back home in Pennsylvania — and became so well-regarded, you can still find Green Street in San Francisco.
Eventually, Geddes’ past caught up with him.
“Someone busted him, he’d been there quite a few years, but you have to wonder, about the odds. How many people from central Pennsylvania were going to show up in San Francisco?”
In addition to a detailed account of Geddes escapades, Neuman said the tour will include some landmarks and an explanation on how the cemetery developed over the years.
“We will see the older section, the chapel built 15 years after the cemetery opened,” she said.
She will also talk about what some of the people buried there were doing at the time they were alive, like William Cameron and family, and Congressman George Miller, who was also the first cemetery association president.
She will also point out unique plots, like cradle graves (which were the rage at one time).
“We will also talk a bit about Samual Beaver, the second cemetery association president, who was a very wealthy iron magnet in Danville,” said Neuman. “There is a library in Danville named for him and he endowed the Methodist Church in Lewisburg.”
He also paid for the iron fence along 7th Street.
The tour will last between 60-90 minutes and is free, though donations are always appreciated, said Neuman.
Guests interested in doing a tour should meet up with Neuman in front of the Chapel, and wear comfortable shoes.
“We usually get a good crowd and will have people helping so they can move along and hear what’s happening,” she said.