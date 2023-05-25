Singer-songwriter Beka Jones will make a visit to Union County among her 100-plus shows booked for the year, as she performs on stage Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at Hungry Run Distillery-Lewisburg, 323 Market St.
Jones has a busy schedule where she performs in bars, restaurants, wineries, breweries, and private parties all over the Central Pennsylvania area. She performs original songs and puts her own acoustic rock spin on classics by artists that have influenced her such as The Eagles, Billy Joel, Carole King, Elton John, Janis Joplin, Jewel, Matchbox Twenty, Sara Bareilles, Sheryl Crow and many more.
Most recently, Jones has been recognized for her work by receiving back-to-back nominations for Best Female Artist by the Central PA Music Hall of Fame.
“Based on her many accolades and accomplishments thus far, we are eager for her to bring her musical talent to Hungry Run Distillery-Lewisburg,” said Shawn McGlaughlin, owner/partner of Hungry Run Distillery-Lewisburg. “We have been especially fortunate that multiple talented musicians have brought their expertise to our tasting room and certainly expect Beka Jones to entertain us and the patrons this Thursday evening.”
A native of Lancaster, Jones has been singing since she could speak and playing guitar since she was 8 years old. Growing up in a musical household, she has fond memories of her parents sitting and playing music together in their living room.
“My mom always says that right after I was born and as soon as the doctors placed me in her arms, she was singing ‘My Girl’ to me,” Jones recalled. “When she was growing up, my mom sang and played the violin and guitar. She didn’t gig the way I am, but was the cantor at our temple in Utica, New York.”
Jones’ father’s side of the family was quite musical as well, as her dad played in a rock and roll band while he was in the Navy. In fact, her dad’s father, brother, and cousins all played in bands and recorded music.
“So growing up, music was always present, whether it was my mom and dad playing guitar in the living room or singing at the tops of our lungs in the car together,” she said. “Both my brothers are musical in their own way as well.”
Jones plays mostly classic rock and likes to call her gigs “jams” because that’s what she loves doing.
“I do lots of songs that people would recognize but do my best to make them my own while still doing justice to the original versions,” she said. “I also like to mash songs together that you might not expect; for example, I play Sam Smith’s ‘Stay with Me’ mashed up with Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down.’”
In a three-hour gig, Jones usually plays upward of 40 songs spanning from the 60s to the 2000s, and she may even throw in an original song or two. But typically she likes to feel out the room and play songs that seem to fit the vibe that particular evening.
“If it’s a loud and busy bar, I’ll play more upbeat stuff like ‘Crazy’ by Gnarles Barkley or ‘No Rain’ by Blind Melon,” she added. “If the mood is more laid back, then I might slow things down and play songs like ‘Landslide’ by Fleetwood Mac or ‘Desperado’ by The Eagles. There are songs that I will play at almost every gig because I love them so much, like ‘Angel from Montgomery’ by John Prine and ‘Me and Bobby McGee’ by Janis Joplin.”
One month to the day before her wedding in 2018, Jones was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer. The cancer was so entangled throughout her vocal cords that her voice was temporarily paralyzed after her first surgery, which included the removal of her entire thyroid and over 50 lymph nodes. It was a long and hard recovery, taking six months before she even tried to sing a note.
“My range has shifted a bit, but I’ve gained a rocking raspy growl that I love!” she admitted. “To think five years later, not only am I able to sing, but I’m doing it for a living — I am so grateful! So, any chance I get to make music, I take it, because I know how lucky I am to be able to do it.”
Each year, Jones raises money to donate to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in honor of her best friend Andrea, who is currently battling MS. She then takes it a step further by making an additional donation using a portion of all tips she’s earned to the MS Society.
Jones said she feels most at peace when she’s up on stage engulfed in the music, and she sincerely hopes that everyone feels a little bit of peace and love when they hear her music too.
“I’ve made the most incredible friends through a mutual love and passion for music,” she said. “It’s such an amazing feeling when I recognize people at these different venues and find out they came back just to hear me again. I have to pinch myself when I realize that I have real life fans of my music.”
Jones has a handful of original songs that she plans on recording in the coming months, and she would also love to put a full band together. But with a full-time job and more than 100 bookings on her calendar, it’s becoming difficult for her to maintain a healthy balance.
“I know that would open up all kinds of doors, both creatively and for bigger stages,” she said. “I would love to take the leap and make music my full-time job. I still can’t believe that I’m busy enough to even seriously contemplate it.”
Jones has previously performed at Hungry Run Distillery’s Lewistown location. After Michelle Logan at Lewistown contacted Brandon Valentine, president of the Central PA Music Hall of Fame, she then reached out and asked Jones if she was interested in playing at their Lewisburg location. Jones’ husband and his entire family were born and raised in the Mifflinburg area, so naturally she was thrilled when she was asked to perform where his family roots are.
“I thought it was the perfect way for me to expand my gigging territory and give our family and friends from that area the opportunity to come out and jam with me!” she said. “It’s been really fun having them there, so I’m looking forward to playing for them again.”