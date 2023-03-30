LEWISBURG — Chamber music ensemble Camerata RCO will perform at the Weis Center on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The instrumentation for the performance will include baritone, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, trumpet, violin, cello, percussion and piano.
Formed by members of Amsterdam’s famed Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO), Camerata RCO performs chamber music in multiple formations from duet to small chamber orchestra, with a special focus on the Classical and Romantic repertoire for winds and strings, along with active relationships with living composers.
It is an absolute love of chamber music that drives these musicians to divert time out of their busy schedules, as members of one of the world’s greatest orchestras, to perform together as Camerata RCO.
Praised by The New York Times for their “warm, glowing performance,” the ensemble has enjoyed tremendous success in the Netherlands and abroad and performs around 50 concerts a season in music capitals such as Amsterdam, Vienna, Tokyo, Seoul, Madrid, Rome and New York.
Their ever-expanding discography on Gutman Records includes recordings of works by Corelli, Mozart, Mendelssohn, Mahler and Ravel.
At the Weis Center, they will perform Martinů’s La Revue de Cuisine (for clarinet, bassoon, trumpet, violin, cello and piano) and four pieces by Poulenc: L’Invitation Au Chateau (for clarinet, violin and piano), Sonata for Cello and Piano, Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano and Le Bal Masqué (for baritone, oboe, clarinet, trumpet, violin, cello, percussion and piano).