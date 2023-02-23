BLOOMSBURG — Six characters, abandoned by their playwright, interrupt a theater company’s rehearsal in the hopes of finally telling the story they each carry within them; this is the premise for the next show set to take the stage at the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE).
According to bte.org, “this absurdist work once caused a riot when it was first performed.” BTE’s David A. Miller adapted the play by Luigi Pandello.
Weaving together the talents of the Resident Acting Company and Theatre students from Bloomsburg University, this new adaptation asks the question: “Who decides what stories are told and by whom?”
“It’s an original adaptation of a play that was written 100 years ago or so,” said Miller. “I adapted it specifically for this company of actors — particularly because it’s a co-production between the Bloomsburg University Players and BTE.”
Miller has adapted numerous productions through the years, but chose this play specifically because it is the the 45th season of BTE.
“I thought it would be great,” he said. “I was thinking about different plays in which we could really celebrate who we are and this play allowed me to ask questions about theatre, the choices we make, how we play those characters, and the stories we put on stage.”
For this production, Miller explained that each of the actors are playing a version of themselves — they are actors in rehearsal before they are interrupted by actors looking for a playwright.
“The characters are eager to have their story cemented,” he said.
By putting the characters’ stories on stage, they have the potential for living on eternally, whereas simple humans like us won’t be remembered.
“But certain characters will remain alive if they are written down and told over and over,” said Miller.
As far as adaptations go, Miller said he made about 3,000 changes,
“First, I completely rewrote from scratch what the company is doing before the characters arrive,” said Miller. “The first 15 pages of the play were completely different. The changes and plot points are similar in terms of the characters stories they want to tell, but one drastic change is the company’s reaction to that story.”
For example, said Miller, there is a lot of misogyny in the original play.
“I’ve extracted and inverted it,” he said. “In this version, the female character wants to tell a story of the stepdaughter character. It’s definitely a pretty significant change. and then crafting everything that leads up and everything that follows … it was a lot of work.”
As for what audiences can expect, Miller said the show is a “bit of a rollercoaster.”
“I would say, if you’re carrying a compass to guide you through this play, it will take you in a lot of different directions,” he said. “There are a lot of twist and turns from the beginning. There is a lot of mystery and problems solving, a lot of elements true to the original impulse of the play, a lot of questions about what is real and what is not, and what do we put on stage based on that?”
Even if something really happened, said Miller, maybe it doesn’t belong on stage.
“What happens to humans, when things happen to them, the character may want it told but do our audiences want to hear that story?” he asked. “Or tell it in a way that will make it more accessible to the audience — a way that keeps the audience safe and doesn’t plunge them into a darker place than they’re willing to go.”
Miller’s approach is to be as artful as possible about some of the incidents.
“I’m confident everyone will be engaged by the play,” he said. “And there are some moments of discomfort but also inspiration as well.”
There are 15 actors and then an additional 15 folks or so who are the designers and technicians and individuals who have various roles on the show.
The cast (outer play: The Company) includes Amy Rene Byrne, Elizabeth Dowd, Eric Wunsch, Rebekah Vermuelen, Annie Trason, Johanna Gelbs, Mary Burnett, Matt Hamilton; (inner play: The Characters) Aaron White (the father), Lydia Hannibal (the mother), Olivia Spory (the son), Abigail Golden (the step-daughter), Henry Turnbough (the boy), Julius Zerbe (the boy), Shaela McCrone (the girl), Emma Endress (the girl) and Colin Search (Paulo, the tailor).
“Six Characters in Search of an Author” will open this weekend and be performed at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 266 Center St. Additional showtimes include 7:30 p.m. March 2, 3 and 4; 3 p.m. March 5; 7:30 p.m. March 9, 10 and 11 and the final show is at 3 p.m. March 12.
The play’s running time is 90 minutes and there is no intermission. Miller noted the show is “very much for mature audiences” and is not a “family play.”
Tickets are $30 for adults, $26 for seniors ages 60 and older and young adults between ages 21-30 and $13 for students under 21. For more information or tickets, visit www.bte.org, call 570-784-8181 or email boxoffice@bte.org.