Get ready to go back in time and rock out in the ‘80s and ‘90s! The Cherokee Tap Room in Danville will host its annual “Bringing It Back Old School” event, Saturday, March 26, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., at 699 Elysburg Road, Danville.
DJ Chad Evans will be spinning classic hits from the ‘80s and’ 90s LIVE on 94.1 WQKX. Attendees are strongly encouraged to show up in their best ‘80s and ‘90s attire.
Cherokee Tap Room bar manager, and certified mixologist, Alynn Myers, organized this event, along with owners Jennifer Brouse and Autumn Wimble.
“When I started working for Jennifer and Autumn, I couldn’t imagine not doing such a great show,” Myers said. “Jennifer was born in the ‘80s and loves her older music, while her sister Autumn was born in the ‘90s. What better way to bring a crowd together than with some crazy good hits?”
Brouse said she is excited to see how “Bringing It Back Old School” turns out.
“Usually we have our ‘bringing it back old school’ outside in our beer garden, so this year is a little different for us,” she said. “It will be inside this year with a few cool drink specials Alynn has come up with.”
Myers said she is looking forward to sharing some of her new beverages with the “old school” crowd.
“I helped organize some pretty rad drinks that I’m excited for everyone to try, especially my Electric Lemonade Concoction,” she said.
Myers said she is expecting a great turnout of people to enjoy the music of the past while, perhaps, introducing it to a new generation.
“We are encouraging everyone to come dressed in their favorite era attire,” Brouse said. “Chad always has a way of making the ‘80s and ‘90s memorable all over again! We go back in time starting at 9 p.m. Come see for yourself!”
Myers added there are more upcoming fun-filled events on tap at the Cherokee Tap Room for all to enjoy.
“Keep an eye out for our future events that we have scheduled in the beer garden this spring and summer,” she said.