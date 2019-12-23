By
Tabitha
Goodling
For The Daily Item
Chess enthusiasts of all ages and skill level are welcome to take part in a club meeting at the Thomas Beaver Library, Ferry Street, Danville.
William J. Green started the club in April. They meet at 5 p.m. Thursdays at the library, and no membership fee is expected. Green said games wrap up around 7:30 p.m.
Green said there are at least 24 people who come when they can.
“The thing about chess is that today a lot of people play online. So it’s very easy to build a skill level,” Green said, adding it’s a good social activity for all ages.
Players with more experience are always willing to work with those still learning the game, he said.
Kathleen McQuiston is director of the Thomas Beaver Library. She said people from the community would ask her if the library had a chess club. Then one day, Green approached her about starting one.
“It was a great way to connect with people in our community,” she said.
“That is the great thing about chess in that it interests all ages. It is just phenomenal,” McQuiston said.
Green said the library is a very friendly and open environment and a safe public place where young people can participate in the game.
He said some can play speed chess as well.