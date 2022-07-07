COAL TOWNSHIP — School was barely out for the summer when a number of youngsters started a new kind of learning, one that involves memorizing lines, following directions, dancing and having so much fun that it doesn’t really feel like learning.
A&B Children’s Theatre productions presents “Seussical KIDS,” a musical, on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. in the Shamokin Area High School Auditorium, on State Street.
“The show, ‘Seussical,’ follows Horton the elephant as she embarks on a journey trying to find a safe home for her newly made friends, The Whos, who are so tiny they live on a speck of dust,” said Madison Pancher, co-director with Rosalind Jane of the show.. “On this journey, Horton encounters many challenges, but luckily she forms a very close friendship with one imaginative Who in particular, Jojo, the mayor’s daughter.”
Students having completed grades one through three were welcome to audition in May. Rehearsals started in mid-June. There is an admission fee for rehearsals, and all participants are guaranteed a role and an A&B Children’s Theatre T-shirt.
“This summer, we also had the opportunity to add a Kindergarten Apprentice Program into our show, and they jumped right into everything,” Pancher said. “They are complete naturals on stage.”
The kindergarten program operated with shorter rehearsals and a reduced fee, helping the youngest actors to “learn onstage skills and gain confidence,” according to A&B Theatre’s website. All students received a T-shirt, pool party and weekly surprises.
“The kids are working so extremely hard on this show,” Pancher said. “Every summer, we get a new group of kids, and they continue to blow me away with their hard work and dedication to theatre. Being in grades 1st-3rd, they are so quick to catch on to everything since, for a lot of them, this is their first-ever musical show like this one.”
“Our mission is to provide local opportunities for underserved groups to participate in the arts,” according to the theatre’s website. In addition to the summer theatre shows, their Reach for the Stars Theatre Troupe provides “opportunities for differently abled individuals to perform.”
Anyone who’s read Dr. Seuss books will find “Seussical KIDS” resonates with them, bringing to life some of the beloved author’s most imaginative characters.
“‘Seussical,’ the musical, is perfect for everyone in the family,” Pancher said, “with its catchy songs, colorful dances and a storyline that everyone is familiar with from the Dr. Seuss books we all grew up reading.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com