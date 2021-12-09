SUNBURY — The sounds of Christmas will once again be heard live and in person, and both audiences and performers anticipate a joyous experience.
The Susquehanna Valley Chorale’s Candlelight Christmas concert will take place Saturday, 2:30 to 4 p.m. and 7:30 to 9 p.m. and also Sunday 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, in Sunbury. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance.
Jim and Karen Marinaccio, of Danville, have attended the SVC’s Candlelight Christmas performance for several years, including their pandemic-influenced, online concert last year.
“It really is just spectacular,” Jim Marinaccio said. “It’s something we thoroughly enjoy. For us, it signifies the time of the Christmas season.”
Due to the pandemic, last season we all experienced what a world without live, in-person music is like, said Bill Payn, music director and conductor.
“We’ve missed the splendor of gorgeous melodies and harmonies, and the special connection we all feel with one another from the moment we enter the venue, to the moment the last heavenly note fades to silence, then gives way to thunderous applause,” he said. “We’re envisioning a future in which all generations of singers, conductors, musicians, and patrons can continue to experience this magic.”
“One of the reasons why singers join a choir is to make music with other people — listening carefully to the people around you, and joining your voice with theirs – to bring a composer’s vision to life,” said Sara Kelley, a longtime member of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale. “It is different than listening to music that other people perform.”
She noted that, even though several SVC members were able to join online with choirs around the world to make virtual concerts, there’s nothing like standing in the same area and singing together.
“Being back in person at our first rehearsal, even with distancing and masking, was still an amazing experience that we had all missed for so long,” she said. “That camaraderie, that community that makes the music is what the audiences will hear (this weekend). I imagine that it will be an emotional experience for all of us—singers, instrumentalists, and listeners alike.”
Even though the Susquehanna Valley Chorale had already completed one virtual choir video by this time last year, performing individually through online sites for the Candlelight Christmas show just felt weird, said Adam Dietz, SVC marketing coordinator.
“While we had worked out all the technological and logistical kinks of recording, not being together to perform seemed like a completely foreign experience, especially during a part of the year that is so often associated with music and sharing in celebrations,” Dietz said. “For me, this program not only kicks off my holiday festivities but has become a tradition and a highlight of the Christmas season.”
Marinaccio, too, said the Candlelight Christmas performance sets the tone for the holiday season.
“Dr. Payn and the choir are just fabulous,” he said. “It was very disappointing that last year had to be canceled. We did view the video concert on Zoom, but there’s nothing like being there in person.”
“We are bringing a bit of this magic back to the Susquehanna Valley with the upcoming SVC Candlelight Christmas performances,” Payn said. “Flickering candles, traditional carols, and the ever-favorite ‘Ringing-In of Christmas’ return this season along with the world-premiere performance of ‘In the Bleak Midwinter,’ written by former Lewisburg resident Jen Wagner, a celebrated choral composer whose published works are performed throughout the world.”
Enhancing the Christmas spirit of the event is the venue itself — “They don’t build churches like Zion anymore,” Dietz said.
The Candlelight Christmas performance enhances the holiday spirit by presenting familiar material in a new way.
“It’s about revisiting perennial patterns and practices, and perhaps connecting to them in a different way, finding new meaning in the text and verses,” he said. “Suddenly something so universal becomes extremely poignant and personal. It’s those moments of awe and wonder, relishing in the majesty and mystery of the message, that make this concert so magical. Moments of transcendence that give us all hope and excitement, and bring a little extra light into our lives.”
Tickets for the Candlelight Christmas concert must be purchased in advance, either through www.svcmusic.org or by calling 570-547-0455. No tickets will be sold at the performance.
“Audience members are thrilled to be attending concerts in person again,” said Kelly Beard, SVC executive director. “They have enjoyed our online videos on our YouTube channel while we were unable to have live performances but cannot wait to see us in person again.”
Audience members will be required to have been fully vaccinated for COVID, and vaccinations will be checked upon arrival at the concert. For people who are unvaccinated or cannot prove vaccine status, the SVC will accept proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. All audience members will be required to wear a protective mask at all times within the concert venue.
Marinaccio and his wife are among the audience members counting the days until the Candlelight Christmas concert.
“It signifies all the good things Christmas is about,” he said. “We thoroughly enjoy it. We keep going back for a reason.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com