We tend to think of the best musical talents performing only in major cities like Philadelphia and New York. Fortunately, some highly talented musicians and singers live right here in Central Pennsylvania.
The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will begin its 2019-20 performance season with “Serenade to Music,” the music of Ralph Vaughan Williams. Concerts will take place on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church.
There will be a pre-performance talk by Dr. Gary Boerckel, Professor Emeritus at Lycoming College in Williamsport, at 6:45 p.m. Saturday and at 2:15 p.m. Sunday.
“We have a 90-voice choir, and we have a 36-piece orchestra,” said Coleen Renshaw, orchestral manager and accompanist at SVC. “It’s something kind of unique to the Susquehanna Valley.”
Two guest soloists will be featured: soprano Corrine Bryne and baritone Samuel McDonald, both chosen in part for their connections to the Valley, said Kelly Beard, executive manager at SVC.
Among performances across the country and in Canada, Bryne served as assistant professor of voice at Susquehanna University and is currently the chair of vocal studies at Longy School of Music of Bard College, in Massachusetts. McDonald is currently on the voice faculty of Bucknell University and Montclair State University, in New Jersey, and is a member of AEA, AGMA, NATS and NOA.
“Serenade to Music” will include three works by the Romantic Era composer Ralph Vaughan Williams: the title piece, “Serenade to Music,” as well as “Toward the Unknown Region” and “Dona Nobis Pacem.”
Beard noted that she enjoys hearing from SVC subscribers who appreciate the quality of their programs.
“I just had one of our subscribers who said she’s going to be bringing a friend (to ‘Serenade to Music’),” Beard said. “She said that to see a concert like this one, you would think you’d have to go outside the area to a big city. She’s so excited and happy to be a subscriber of ours and to share it with her friend.”
Joining the SVC members onstage this year will be seven scholarship recipients who auditioned from Bucknell University, Susquehanna University and Mansfield University. In the last six years the SVC has had just one scholar recipient each year, but thanks to generous donors they were able to expand the program this year.
“It will be nice to see younger people there singing with us,” Beard said. “There is one in each voice section.”
With “Serenade to Music,” the Susquehanna Valley Chorale will continue to bring exceptional music to our neighborhoods.
“Every year I have members who say they are thrilled to come to a concert of this caliber in this area and not have to go to big cities for it,” Beard said.