Over the past five years, the Susquehanna Valley Chorale’s “A Candlelight Christmas” has quickly become a tradition for audiences, as well as for those on the stage. For one family in particular, it has brought three generations together to share their love of music and singing.
This special performance, which combines both the Chorale and the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale, has been something that Marv Rudnitsky, his daughter Amy Caron, and granddaughter Maya Caron, continue to look forward to each year.
Rudnitsky has been singing with the SVC since 1974, when Amy was only 3 years old. Amy joined the chorale at age 14, encouraged by then-director Cy Stretansky. After spending a number of years in New York City and Boston, Amy returned to Pennsylvania 15 years ago and immediately renewed her membership in the Chorale. Her daughter, Maya, began singing with the Youth Chorale seven years ago, when she was 9.
It has been a natural part of their lives, stemming from Rudnitsky’s participation in band, chorus, and high school musicals. He and his friends would often travel to the Philadelphia Academy of Music to hear the Philadelphia Orchestra. He continued singing in college, and after a stint in the Army began singing again once establishing roots in Selinsgrove.
Amy said her parents (Rudnitsky’s wife is also “the world’s best music appreciator”, she said) exposed her to music and theater when she was a child, and she remembers traveling to several Broadway shows. Now, she does the same with her own children. In addition, she directs a church choir in which both her dad and daughter sing.
They love the opportunity to also sing together in collaborations that include both the SVC and the SVYC.
“Being on stage with my daughter and granddaughter makes me feel connected to the future — to their futures,” Rudnitsky said. “Making great music together connects us in a wonderful way.”
Amy said the SVC’s music director and conductor, William Payn, “sees tremendous value in including the children, fostering their desire to continue with choral music into their adulthood.”
This year, it will be extra special for their family, as Maya, who was chosen as a soloist through a blind audition, will be singing the same solo - “Once in Royal David’s City” - that Amy has sung previously. Amy will also be a featured soloist in the performance.
“Thank goodness my solo doesn’t immediately follow hers,” Amy joked, “or I may have struggled to compose myself!”
Payn said he also loves bringing generations of families together, both in the choirs and in the audience.
“I personally look forward to presenting ‘Candlelight Christmas’ as a lasting and living reminder of the spirit of hope and goodwill to all of humankind,” he said. “The addition of the youth choir is always a special treat for me as I hear them sing the music of the season with such sincerity and joy.”
Payn said the concert, which follows the more than century-old traditional “The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols”, has had “standing-room only crowds” in past years. This year, the two choral groups will also sing two Spanish carols, accompanied by Susquehanna University professor Patrick Long on marimba and vibraphone, Elizabeth Asmus on harp, and special guest artist Fred Krug on guitar.
The concert will include 85 SVC singers, 42 youth chorale singers, and 10 instrumentalists. Other soloists will be Josh Dearing, Sara Kelley, Shannon Borchert, Bill Calhoun, Joanna Rees, and students scholarship singers Sophie Walters, Carson Witherite, and Jessica Strouse.
Youth Chorale director Coleen Renshaw said she is looking forward to the concert.
“The sound of children’s voices with such a pure tone quality is something so beautiful in a setting like Zion Lutheran Church,” she said, “which reminds me so much of a European cathedral. I am excited for the children to have that experience.”
Payn agrees. In addition to once again singing in “the acoustically and architecturally beautiful Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury,” he said he also always enjoys the traditional carol singing that combines the choirs and the audience, with accompaniment by the Commonwealth Brass Ensemble, organist David Cover, and Greg Alico on timpani. He also loves the “traditional ringing-in of Christmas,” he said, which will include the church’s ringers under the direction of David Reier. The opening processional by candlelight is also always a “very beautiful highlight of this concert,” he added.
Rudnitsky and Amy and Maya Caron have lots of praises for this production as well.
For Rudnitsky, it’s the “great music” selected by Payn, and the concert in general at this time of year that he appreciates the most. He calls it “a special performance that all who love this season can look forward to and enjoy the musical beauty the chorales bring to it.”
Amy added that the concert is “the most uplifting musical experience of my year. The soaring melodies, accompanied by the Valley’s tremendous instrumentalists, joined together with audience participation and an exquisite candlelit atmosphere enriches my spirit like nothing else.”
For Maya, it’s a continuation of her family’s generational appreciation of music that she loves most — “watching my mom and granddad sing, knowing that I’ll follow that path and enjoy singing choral music throughout my life.”
The SVC’s next performance will be “The Times They Are A Changin’ (A Dylan Oratorio)” by composer Steve Hackman, on March 21 and 22 at The Rusty Rail in Mifflinburg.