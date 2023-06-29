Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert for all of Central Pennsylvania due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. A code RED air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations may be unhealthy for some members of the general public. Members of sensitive groups including young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems may experience more serious health impacts. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on air quality or to check current conditions go to www.airnow.gov.