The Chris T. Trio, featuring blues singer and harmonica player Chris Trasatti, will perform Friday at 7 p.m., at Front Street Station, 2 Front St., Northumberland.
Trasatti, who uses the nickname Chris T Harp — named after the harmonica or “harp” — hails from Northeast Philadelphia. Trasatti worked as a professional farrier but didn’t start playing the harmonica until he was 44 years old. However, Trasatti said he was exposed to music at a much younger age.
“When I was minus four months old, I was floating around in my mom’s belly when she was singing,” he said. “My interest in music was sparked at the Pocono Blues Festival back in 1994.”
Trasatti’s musical influences include legendary blues harp players like Jerry Portnoy, Paul DeLay, Little Walter, William Clarke, and Mark Wenner. Trasatti’s all-time favorite artist is Frank Sinatra and he enjoys listening to jazz music.
Trasatti’s repertoire is diverse, encompassing varied genres, such as blues, jazz, gospel, bluegrass, and country.
Kimbo Reichley is a top-notch musician and recording artist and a permanent partner with Chris T Harp and the All-Star Players.
“Chris is an extraordinary harmonica player, able to play straight harp, cross harp or chromatic,” Reichley said. “His years of practice show every time he plays.”
Performing with Trasatti to complete the trio for this show are drummer Stuart Shrawder of Danville and bassist Mick Edinger of Sunbury.
Trasatti has performed in cities and venues all over Pennsylvania and out of state as well, including the Bullfrog Brewery, Williamsport; Bloomsburg Fair; Northumberland County Fair; Tioga County Fair; Albion Fair; Erie County; Bucks County; Hershey; Pitman; Upper Black Eddy; Manhattan, New York City; South Jersey; New Jersey State Fair; Nashville, Tennessee; and numerous private parties.
In recent years, Trasatti has experienced a health scare, having a heart attack twice in 2017 and 2019. Trasatti had stents inserted into his arteries and has since recovered. But aside from changing his life, it also affected his ability to perform.
“I had to relearn how to breathe and play the harp,” he recalled. “Playing the harp has a lot to do with your breath control.”
When it comes to being a musician and honing his craft, Trasatti lives by a few words of wisdom.
“My favorite quotes are, ‘The two funny things on the side of your head is your best teacher,’” he said, “and ‘You have to trust enough to let go of your conscious mind and hope to become a conduit for the music to flow through’ said by Jerry Portnoy.”
Trasatti has reasonable expectations for his music, for this performance at Front Street Station and for the near future.
“I would love to tour with a rock-solid blues band and be on stage and play for a couple thousand people,” he said. “For this show, I hope that people enjoy the music so they can relax and forget their everyday responsibilities.”