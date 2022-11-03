MILTON — Few true stories have impacted generations like the tragic sinking of the Titanic. Though many died that day, the story of the disaster has been kept afloat on the silver screen and on the theatrical stage for years. This month, Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions will again tell the stories of the real-life people aboard the ship that day with their presentation of “Titanic the Musical,” based on the book by Peter Stone, with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston.
The production is being directed by Ryan Brosious. According to Brosious, they performed the musical in 2017, but this year the cast is very different and they have incorporated new special effects, staging concepts and “spectacular stunts.”
“If you saw the show in 2017, you will absolutely want to see our new 2022 version as there will be a very different experience,” he said.
Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and according to Brosious, performing “Titanic the Musical” is a way to remember the vision of Keith Tyler, who began the company those three decades ago.
“Keith passed away in 2007,” Brosious said, “but his daughter, Mary Tyler, who is our current producer says, ‘His dream of a Broadway-style experience is now a reality.’”
And the music will not disappoint. Brosious calls it “one of my all-time favorite scores.
“It is truly masterful, grand, and emotional,” he said. “It brings tears to your eyes just hearing it, let alone the moment you see all of the visual components of our show.”
Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions’ presentation of “Titanic the Musical” involves more than 100 people bringing the show to life, with many hours invested into period costumes, lighting and special effects, and a set that includes actual-size lifeboats. That is all in addition to the time spent in rehearsal, choreography and flight training, Brosious added.
Audiences should understand that this Tony Award-winning Broadway musical is different than the well-known movie in several respects, including the characters.
“You will not see ‘Jack’ or ‘Rose,’” Brosious said, “but you will see many of the same historical characters that the movie portrayed.” Rather than focus on a central pair of characters, he explained, the musical features stories of many of the passengers. As a director, the task is quite different than overseeing a fictional play.
“I have certainly felt a sense of responsibility to the real-life figures that we are portraying,” he said. “Their stories, good and bad, are part of history, and we have, in all aspects, tried to do them justice by presenting accurately.”
For the actors, however, it is often easier to portray a character when they are able to study a real person and their history, he added.
Mark Lenig, of Milton, is playing the part of Henry Etches, a first-class steward on the Titanic who survived the tragedy and lived to tell the story. Etches’ ultimate goal, Lenig said, “is to give the guests a magnificent and luxurious crossing to America. He is kind, witty, and patient with his passengers, but above all else Mr. Etches takes pride in his position as steward on the largest moving object in the world!”
When tragedy strikes, Etches takes charge, trying to calm the passengers while at the same time bearing the weight of the inevitable. Lenig said his experience as a school teacher helped him to relate to his character, wanting to know his students (passengers) and meet their needs on a daily basis.
Lenig said he and the other cast members have been touched by the portrayal of real-life individuals, many who laid down their lives for others.
“Make no mistake, this was a tragedy stamped in our history,” he said, “but out of tragedy we can always find some beauty…some hope.”
Terrance Cummings, of Milton, who portrays Joseph Bruce Ismay, chairman and managing director of White Star Line, said being a part of the play has been emotional at times.
“It hit me pretty hard, and I teared up on many occasions knowing that many people perished, and Mr. Ismay was one of the individuals who was directly responsible for this horrific avoidable tragedy,” he said.
Brosious said the message of “Titanic the Musical,” especially because it is a true story, provides an important lesson for everyone who sees it.
“We are reminded to be ready for whatever a day might bring,” he said. “‘Titanic the Musical’ is a great reminder to live each day like it’s your last.”
Cummings promises the performance will be “top notch,” just like what audiences have come to expect from Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions.
“The actors and actresses from our local community put their heart and soul into their performances,” he said.
Lenig called the team “an outstanding cast of performers and crew” that he has been privileged to work with. He is also excited to be a part of this particular musical.
“I saw Titanic on Broadway 25 years ago when I was 15. I’ve been waiting for an opportunity to be a part of this musical for many years. The music truly is in a class all its own.”
For their summer play, Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions will present Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring June 15-17. Their fall musical next year will be The Sound of Music by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, Nov. 9 to 12.