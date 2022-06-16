MILTON — Beginning Thursday night, the stage at Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions will be transformed into a 1930s murder mystery — one that will not only interest audiences with the classic draw of a well-written “whodunit,” but will also give them plenty of laughs along the way.
Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions will present “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” this Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road (Door No. 6, auditorium).
The play, based on the popular Hercule Poirot novel by Agatha Christie, is an adaptation for the stage by Ken Ludwig. Director Ryan Brosious said the adaptation offers a unique experience for audiences.
“There is quite a bit of comedy, which might be unexpected in a murder mystery,” he said, adding that Ludwig “does a great job of mixing humor with the more serious elements of the story.”
According to Brosious, they had wanted to present this play in 2020, plans that were interrupted when COVID struck. But to him, it was well worth the wait.
“It has really come together to become one of my favorite plays that we’ve done,” he said.
“I love the incredible twists, the grand setting of this beautiful train, and ultimately the shocking ending.”
The play tells the story of a murder that happens aboard the luxurious Orient Express. When the train is stalled by a snowdrift just after midnight, an American tycoon is found dead in his compartment, having been stabbed multiple times — but his door had been locked from the inside. It’s quite the mystery for Detective Hercule Poirot to solve, and one he must solve quickly to prevent the murderer from striking again.
Brosious said the set includes two large train cars on their stage, with a caboose and radio room. According to Brosious, there will also be a train that visitors can see in the foyer, which was “graciously” lent to them by Community Theater League in Williamsport.
In addition, the play will feature costumes, hair, and makeup set in 1930s Art Deco fashion, and the actors are making the play even more authentic with a variety of accents for their characters, including French, Hungarian, Swedish, Scottish, British, and American.
“Our actors worked very hard to perfect them,” Brosious said, “and had to work extra hard not to slip into someone else’s accent!”
Brosious has had the help of assistant director Carole Brosious and junior director Katie Corbeill in directing the cast, a group he described as “an absolute joy to work with.”
“They are extremely talented,” he said, “honestly some of the best actors in the Valley.”
Mark Allred, of Watsontown, is playing Hercule Poirot. He admits the challenge has been knowing how to portray such an iconic character, one that has been portrayed in various ways over the years. Remaining true to the Agatha Christie character, he said he has also been able to add his “own flavor.”
“Poirot is a unique character,” Allred said. “He is very stern and all business when he is on a case, but I am also trying to bring some humor and some personality to the role that I hope will add to it.”
Allred said he expects the audience to be moved by the story of “Murder on the Orient Express.”
“There have been very few plays where I have experienced the emotional rollercoaster that is present in this play,” he said. “And I think many of the cast would say the same — that the emotions they are showing on stage are not entirely an act. It is very powerful.
“Don’t expect to come away from this production having not experienced a visceral reaction in one shape or another.”
Brosious echoed that same expectation he has for those who come to see the play.
“This show will have you in awe, laughing, crying, and feeling grateful for your family,” he said. “We can’t wait to bring it to our audiences.”
Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions is celebrating 30 years in 2022. After their first show, “’Tis the Season,” Brosious said they realized it was something they could do each year. In the early years, they presented choir cantata-style shows, bringing Bible stories to life. In 2006, they presented their first Broadway-style show, ”It’s a Wonderful Life,” and in 2011, they opened auditions to the community for “A Christmas Carol.” To this day, the production company remains a community effort.
“Our motto is ‘Performing Arts on a Mission’,” Brosious said, “and that mission is to share the love and message of Jesus with our world through theatre.
Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions typically presents two theatrical shows each year: a play in June and a musical in November, as well as some concerts throughout the year.
This November, they will present “Titanic the Musical” from Nov. 10-13 (auditions are Aug. 5-7).