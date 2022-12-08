MILTON — Christian music artist Rhett Walker is looking forward to a stop in central Pennsylvania for an upcoming Christmas concert.
“I can’t wait to get back up there,” said Walker. “People are always so kind and the night is always a riot.”
Walker will be performing Friday at the Milton High School auditorium. The concert is sponsored by WGRC, a non-profit ministry that began broadcasting in 1988. The station operates on eight frequencies in Central and Eastern Pennsylvania.
Walker is not your “typical Christian artist,” according to klove.com. The website describes the performer as a “25-year-old preacher’s son who was raised in the South” and “has come full circle with his faith after a period of rebelling against it.”
Having moved away from his hometown at 16 Walker said he “went nuts,” doing whatever he wanted to do in the moment. After mixing with the rough crown, getting into fights and doing drugs, Walker said he was expelled and always in trouble. He said he was sent to a Christian school, met a girl and she got pregnant. That was the driving force behind making some changes in his life. Walker and his now wife, April, got married and had a child. He rededicated his life to Christ and felt the Lord was opening doors for him to pursue his dream of performing music.
It’s through his music that Walker hopes to bring the same peace and happiness he has found to others listening.
“I think the words we speak into existence matter, he said. “If it’s negativity, you can’t be surprised when you swim in an ocean of negativity. When you speak joy, peace and happiness, which come from God, you’re going to view this life through those lenses, which then leads you to a life of thankfulness to God for what He has done.”
In his career, Rhett Walker has released three albums, “Come To The River,” “Here's To The Ones,” and “Good To Me.” He received a Grammy nomination for the single “When Mercy Found Me,” and is a three-time GMA Dove Awards nominee (New Artist of the Year, Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year and Rock/Contemporary Song of the Year), according to klove.com.
His latest single, “All Joy No Stress” follows the release of the No. 2 single "Gospel Song,” and "Believer,” which spent 23 weeks in the top 10 on Christian radio. He's toured with many of the biggest names in Christian music, such as MercyMe and Newsboys, and has appeared multiple times on the Grand Ole Opry.
Despite it being the busy holiday season, Walker said he enjoys the traveling that comes along with the life of a performer.
“It’s been really cool getting to travel around and see new places and cultures with my family,” said Walker.
Friday’s concert will feature a mix of hits and Christmas songs. Walker said regardless of the smaller venue, the audience can expect a great show.
“We’ve played every stage from the smallest of venues to The Grand Ol Opry to arenas,” he said. “No matter the place or size, we want it to be a night away from the normal hustle and bustle.”
Tickets are still available and are $15 for general admission or $20 will get you a VIP experience and meet and greet with Walker, something he said he looks forward to.
“I enjoy meeting new people,” he said.
And he is especially happy watching the joy audiences experience when he plays their favorite song.
“I like getting to enjoy that moment with them,” he said. “A moment that’s only gonna happen in that exact moment and doesn’t exist anywhere else.”
Rhett Walker’s Christmas Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Milton Senior High School Auditorium, 700 Mahoning St, Milton. VIP doors open at 5:45 p.m. (VIP ticket - $20 includes early admission and meet and greet with Walker.) General admission doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $15. All seats are general admission seating (no assigned seats).
For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rhett-walker-christmas-concert-tickets.