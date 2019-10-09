Renowned contemporary Christian musicians Building 429 and Britt Nicole will share their music and help raise awareness for the locally based JMeg Ministries during a concert Friday night at Revival Tabernacle in Watsontown.
“JMeg wanted to provide a concert that helps us help others throughout the region,” said ministry founder and WGRC radio personality Dave Jones. “This particular tour was available to stop in our region, so we paired with WGRC and Revival Tabernacle — it is an event that benefits everyone involved.”
JMeg Ministries offers a clothing closet, counseling center and feeding program, among other offerings developed to “meet the physical needs of people in our region,” said Jones. “We are based in Watsontown, but serve the whole county.”
James Bond, pastor at the Revival Tabernacle, was happy to help host the event in his church, which can easily accommodate a large crowd.
“We have the ability to expand the seating area rapidly — the side walls fold out and we can quickly add 250 more seats if necessary,” he said, noting that the church seats a total of 1,100.
“This is an exciting concert with a couple of very big names in contemporary Christian music,” he added. “Those who come will immensely enjoy the music and the ministry.”
Local musicians Randy and Jade Fisher will open the concert, and there will be a period of devotion along with an opportunity to sponsor a child in need via World Vision, according to Jones.
“There is a lot of excitement for what we’re offering Friday night. Building 429’s ‘Fear No More’ tour has been going strong, and while Britt had recently taken a hiatus from performances, she is back and resonates with people of all age groups,” Jones said.
Tickets are available online via www.wgrc.com or www.revtab.com, with general admission seating at $20 in advance or $25 at the door. A few discount options are available for families.