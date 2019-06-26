Christian recording artist Chris Pick and GMA Dove Award-winning contemporary Christian Music singer-songwriter Mitch McVicker will be holding a benefit concert for Trina Eia at The Middlecreek Area Community Center in Beaver Springs on Wednesday.
The concert begins at 6 p.m. and there is a $5 fee at the door that goes to the Eia family.
Several months ago, Eia began experiencing breathing problems and after several doctor visits and testing she was diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer called Mucoepidermoid Carcinoma. She has a mass pressing on her trachea which is causing breathing difficulties and another mass in her lower right lung. Neither are surgically removable.
The couple made a trip to Arizona, to Envita for extensive testing and treatment which insurance doesn’t cover.
“I met Trina years ago,” said Pick. “We both worked with Gospel For Asia which supports national missionaries throughout Asia. The ministry wanted to take us around India with a few others to see some of the work behind the scenes — stuff that would be too dangerous to talk about in America for the safety of the national missionaries we supported. It was there she told me she and her husband Shane were going to adopt children from Africa because they found they couldn’t have children. About a year or two later I remember helping Trina and Shane at Creation Fest with GFA and that’s when we discovered she was pregnant.”
Pick’s involvement over the years with the late Davy Jones of The Monkees connected him with Trina’s in-laws.
“Shane’s parents live in Beavertown, where Davy lived since the mid-80s,” Pick explained. “One day I get a message from a Monkee fan in Beavertown who said I knew her son and daughter-in-law. Funny how God puts these connections in our lives!”
Besides Jones, Pick had also worked in the studio with producer, Christian artist, and Ragamuffin Band founding member Rick Elias.
“Rick produced my 2010 Christmas EP and my 2011 EP ‘Tragedies & Miracles,’ explains Pick. We even used early Ragamuffin band members on the project.
“Last year, Rick was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. A benefit was held for him in Nashville in which Rick (along with the original Rags, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, etc.) performed the original 1998 ‘Jesus Record.’ Mitch McVicker and I were both there. Shortly after, I told Mitch about Trina and his heart sunk. He got involved with me to help Trina.”
McVicker attended Friends University in Wichita, Kansas, in the early-1990s where he met and befriended the late CCM recording artist, Rich Mullins. After graduating in May 1995, McVicker moved to New Mexico, eventually touring and writing songs with Mullins.
With Mullins and song collaborator Beaker, McVicker co-wrote the musical, The Canticle of the Plains, which is based on the life and teachings of Saint Francis of Assisi.
McVicker began recording his first solo project in the summer of 1997 with the help of Mullins. On the night of September 19, 1997, McVicker and Mullins were en route to a benefit concert being held in Wichita, Kansas, and were involved in a serious auto accident after the Jeep they were riding in rolled over and ejected both occupants who were not wearing seat belts. McVicker was seriously injured while Mullins instantly died at the scene after being struck by a semi-trailer truck that swerved to avoid hitting the overturned vehicle. McVicker has since suffered from double-vision as a result of the accident.
McVicker was unable to resume work on his debut album for several months but eventually released the album in 1998 as the self-titled album, Mitch McVicker.
Rich Mullins’ last songwriting effort, The Jesus Record, was also released in 1998. “My Deliverer”, a track co-written by Mullins and McVicker, earned a GMA Dove Award for the 1999 Song of the Year.
Along with recording, McVicker maintains an extensive touring schedule performing between 100 and 200 concerts a year.