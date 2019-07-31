Multi-instrumentalist and chart-topping contemporary Christian music singer Josh Wilson will headline the stage once again at the annual WGRC Day at Knoebel’s Amusement Resort.
The local Christian radio station has hosted this special day for approximately 20 years. Beginning in 1996, the event first featured Christian singer Cheri Keaggy.
According to Don Casteline, morning show host and assistant manager, “This event has turned into a favorite for many WGRC listeners.”
Wilson, who headlined WGRC Day in 2014, said he loves being able to show his support for the station.
“I grew up listening to Christian radio,” he said. “It’s played a big part in my life and certainly helped me grow in my faith.
Now, being on this side of the radio, I’m seeing how it encourages other people,” he said. “It’s a vital ministry.”
Wilson will be performing some of his new hit songs from his latest project, “Don’t Look Back,” including “Dream Small,” “Borrow” and “OK.”
Casteline said they are excited to welcome Wilson back, knowing that he’s sure to entertain and uplift.
“He brings a lot of creativity, energy and encouragement to the stage,” he said.
That includes live looping, which Wilson has termed “The Solo Experience.” This allows him to perform live, simultaneously on multiple instruments, including an acoustic and electric guitar, piano, organ, and drums.
Wilson’s love and talent for music began at a young age. His parents signed him up for piano lessons in fourth grade, and he began playing the guitar and drums in sixth.
“I fell in love with playing instruments,” he said. “I tried to learn as much as I could.” He often tried to emulate players he heard on the radio, including popular Christian music artist Steven Curtis Chapman.
Wilson has since been able to share the stage with some of the biggest acts in Christian music, including Third Day, Casting Crowns, Matthew West – and yes, even Steven Curtis Chapman himself.
“I remember the first night of the tour with (Chapman),” Wilson said. “I was playing the guitar next to him, and it was one of the songs I grew up listening to. I’ll never forget it.”
He’ll also never forget the impression that not only Chapman’s music, but Chapman himself, left on him.
“Off the stage, he was just as encouraging to be around as he was on the stage,” Wilson said. “I so admire his integrity and faith. He’s just a genuinely good guy.”
Wilson began writing songs in high school. Having grown up in the church – his dad is a pastor – he learned about Jesus Christ and became a Christian at a very young age. So he said it was natural for him to write music about his faith.
“I often in my songs try to grapple with what it means to follow Jesus,” he said.
And that personal journey has allowed him to challenge and encourage others.
The main message in his songs, he said, is that “God loves us so much that we can love him and love each other.”
“If we ever catch a glimpse of how much God loves us,” he explained, “we can be encouraged and love others.”
The simple and heartfelt message is likely one reason why Wilson’s music has become so popular.
“I find that the more honest I am in my songwriting, the more people connect with my music,” he said, adding that while it’s good to talk about the good times in life, it’s equally important to be “honest with the struggles, doubts, failures and shortcomings…It’s not real life if you’re not talking about the valleys.”
One of his songs, “Dream Small”, quickly became a favorite among many listeners. Wilson said the song is “very autobiographical”. The first verse was inspired by him watching his wife and son dancing and singing silly songs together in the living room of their home; verse two is about his grandfather, a pastor of a tiny church in South Arkansas for 40 years; and the third verse refers to a ministry to children with special needs that he volunteers with.
“I wrote about the little things we do that nobody would ever know,” he said. “I hope people hear the song and think, ‘I can do those little things too’. The little things matter and add up – it’s the picture of the Christian life. We’re all playing our parts, different parts of the same Body.”
Encouraging their listeners with the hope of Jesus Christ is also the mission of WGRC. Casteline said they are glad to be able to partner with Knoebel’s Amusement Resort each summer, which offers free admission and a “wonderful atmosphere”.
“We are glad that listeners can come and enjoy the music, and we are also excited to know that many people are introduced to contemporary Christian music through this event,” he said. “Throughout the years, we’ve had many people comment that this annual event is how they first found out about WGRC and the music we play.”
Casteline especially loves the conversations he gets to have with people attending the event.
“Sometimes people will open up and share about what is happening in their lives and how WGRC has been a blessing to them,” he said. “I think it is amazing how God uses a radio station to impact people in such a positive way.”
WGRC Day will also feature a newer national recording artist, Caitie Hurst, who will perform from 7 to 7:45 p.m.
In addition, the event, which begins at 2 p.m., will include performances by the winners of the “Get Real” singing competition from 3 to 3:30 p.m.; Randy and Jade Fisher from 3:30 to 4 p.m.; Ally J from 4:15 to 4:30 p.m.; Jones Worship from 2 to 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 to 5:10 p.m.; and the Allan Scott Band from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The concert with Wilson will be from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
WGRC began in 1988 and now has eight FM stations and online streaming. The station is entirely listener supported.