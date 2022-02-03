WILLIAMSPORT — After midnight, the elite Orient Express train is forced to stop unexpectedly due to a snowdrift. The morning brings with the gruesome discovery that an American tycoon was killed in his compartment: the door locked from the inside. Detective Hercule Poirot must solve the mystery and find the murderer before he or she can strike again.
The Community Theatre League (CTL), 100 W. Third St., will present “Murder on the Orient Express” this Friday and Saturday, and then Feb. 10, 11, and 12 at 7:30 p.m., and on Feb. 13 at 2 p.m.
The play is sponsored by M&T Bank and Intrada Technologies.
According to director Lorrie Staivisky, the play is “suspenseful in true Agatha Christie style combined with the wit of Ken Ludwig,” who adapted the play.
Offering “an evening of mystery and intrigue with a dash of humor,” Staivisky said audiences will most likely be surprised by some of the special effects.
“A great deal of research went in to creating a realistic train, the 1930’s costumes and props, and the overall staging of the show for CTL’s intimate stage,” she added.
But the dozen actors, as well as the stage manager, crew, and volunteers have successfully brought it together.
“It is my hope that audiences will enjoy the characters, the costumes, the train, and quite simply the overall production,” Staivisky said.
CTL’s artistic director Seth Sponhouse said he is excited to welcome Staivisky back as a director.
“Lorrie has been an important part of CTL’s history and I am excited for audiences to see her lead this production to fruition,” he said.
And he is excited to offer the play, as well, which he said is the “regional premiere of a classic Agatha Christie murder mystery.”
Sponhouse said tickets are selling fast, and can be purchased at www.CTLshows.com or by calling the daytime box office at 570-327-1777.
Tickets are $23 for adults, $18 for seniors 62 and older, and $15 for youth under 18.