MIFFLINBURG — When Christkindl’s president of the board walked through the outdoor, authentic German market with co-founder Rudi Skucek, the ailing man asked a promise that the president has worked to keep to this day.
The 33rd annual Mifflinburg Christkindl Market begins tonight, 4:30 to 9 p.m., and continues on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Market Street between 4th and 6th streets.
Founded in 1989, Mifflinburg’s Christkindl Market is the oldest, authentic outdoor German Christmas market in the United States. Skucek, a native of Austria, and his wife, Joannah, modeled the market on the 700-year-old tradition of the Christkindl, or Christ Child, markets celebrated in Austria and Germany. It has grown from 20 vendor “huts” to more than 100. Dozens of Mifflinburg clubs, organizations and school groups join in the festivities every year.
“In his last year, Rudi was ill. He wanted to walk the Market one last time,” said Matt Wagner, president of the Christkindl board of directors. “He said to me, ‘Promise me, Matt, that you won’t let this go away.’”
Skucek died in 2007, and when Wagner retired from his position as band director and music department chair at Mifflinburg Area High School in 2016, he joined the board of directors and became president two years ago, partly to keep his promise to Skucek.
With his school position, Wagner had long been responsible for corralling all the school performing groups for Christkindl, as well as outside performers.
“It’s fun,” he said. “I try to get some new performers every year.”
Throughout the three-day event, school students participate in a number of performances. The Market opens on Thursday at 5 p.m. with church bells ringing and the procession of St. Nicholas led by the Mifflinburg High School Renaissance Band. In the evening, the first grade chorus performs at the Lutheran Church and St. John’s United Church of Christ, across the street from each other. The high school concert choir performs later in the evening. Friday evening features the lantern parade for children followed by a carol sing led by the second-grade chorus and the high school brass ensemble.
Along with that are professional musicians, marionette shows, Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy, a magician, German and Austrian folk dancers, cultural presentations and visits with St. Nicholas.
This year’s featured city is Munich, capital of the German state of Bavaria. On Friday and Saturday, Wagner will give a presentation on its history and culture.
Craft vendors range from woodcarvings to nativity pyramids and nutcrackers, gnomes and Old World Santas, beeswax candles, jewelry, chess sets, photography, steins, braided rugs, pet treats, goat’s milk soap, toys, wine and more.
“It’s such an important event for the community,” Wagner said. “We didn’t know how important until 2020, when we couldn’t have it because of COVID. The feedback from the community and business people was like, ‘Gosh, we missed it badly.’ It brings so many people into town. It gives a boost to the businesses here.”
Food selections include Hungarian chimney twists, pickles, German knackwursts, chicken corn soup, caramel-covered apples, haluski, clear toy candy, ring bologna, pierogies, Schnitz un Knepp and more.
The local 4-H Club sells chicken potpie. The Gutelius House Museum sells Dample Dei (Bread Men). Kiwanis Club of Mifflinburg sells soft pretzels. Mifflinburg Hose Company sells German crepes.
“It’s been such an enduring event in the town,” said Beth Holmes, a board member who has been involved with Christkindl Market for at least 20 years. “So many community members work together to pull it off. It gives us a sense of community.”
Always striving to improve, this year a larger structure for the Christkindl Pub has been built, with an authentic European look of stucco and timber, Wagner said.
Holmes noted that when her daughter spent a semester abroad, she was a bit disappointed in the European Christkindl markets she visited.
“Her comment was that ours was so much better and doesn’t seem as commercial,” Holmes said. “Folks who come here say they cannot believe how much better it is than any event they’ve attended.”
For a map and schedule of events, visit www.oldchristkindl.com.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.