SUNBURY — Few things could be more magical for a child than a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus and one of their friendly reindeer. Attendees at the Christmas in July Festival will be able to purchase raffle tickets to win that photo session and other prizes.
Sponsored by the Sunbury Litefest Committee, Christmas in July takes place this Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Cameron Park.
“We are kicking off our Personal Reindeer Encounter & Cash Raffle, hosted by the Sunbury Rotary Club,” said Victoria Rosancrans, City of Sunbury Litefest chairperson.
First prize for the raffle is a personal encounter with reindeer from Spruce Run Farm in a gated display at the Santa Parade on Nov. 25 and a private photo session by Twelve Hundred Photography with the jolly couple and a reindeer inside the Santa House. Limit of six people.
Second prize is a Personal Reindeer Encounter in a gated display. Guests may take their own pictures. Also limited to six people.
Third and fourth prizes are each $50.
“Sunbury Litefest is responsible for decorating the city, organizing the Holiday Parade and Christmas in July event, Santa’s Deer and Santa’s House,” according to the Sunbury Litefest Committee’s Facebook page.
Also new this year is the USA Ninja Challenge, an obstacle course for children, sponsored by Chris Reis, State Farm Insurance agent, 94KX and the City of Sunbury Litefest Committee. State Farm Insurance will also sponsor a dunk tank.
Kids will enjoy Touch A Truck, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., allowing them to climb on, touch and take pictures with fire trucks, ambulances, motorcycles, heavy equipment and more. Animals from R Happy Place Farms will be available for all to see. And the City of Sunbury Litefest Committee will hand out free books as part of the Santa’s Gift of Reading program.
“The whole purpose is that they get to pick their own book,” Rosancrans said. “The children love it.”
The books are selected for their uplifting messages. For younger children, themes center on issues like potty training, adoption and sleeping in your own bed. Older kids might choose something like a sports book focusing on teamwork and how hard work pays off.
Craft vendors, entertainment and food trucks will round out the day. The Christmas themes will make it fun for guests to plan ahead for the holidays.
“We want to get people out and thinking Christmas,” Rosancrans said. “They can start their shopping early, and everything benefits decorations for the City of Sunbury.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com