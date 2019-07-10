Nine flavors of homemade ice cream will be enjoyed at the Strawberry Ridge United Church of Christ on July 13 From 4-7 p.m. with entertainment provided by the Joe Murray Band.
“This event has been going on for at least 25 years” said Harold Minnick, member of the church. “We have a lot of great food available like barbecue, fries and soups to name a few. We use this as a church fundraiser and a way to bring the community together.”
The homemade ice cream is a feature of the event which boasts the normal vanilla, chocolate and strawberry but also flavors like peanut butter, pineapple and peach. The event will be held under a tent so it will be rain or shine. The following day it will be used for their worship service at 9am. Everyone is welcome with a suggestion to bring law chairs.
The Joe Murray band will be providing music for the third year at this event.
The band features country music, gospel, and blue grass and has been playing venues for 71 years.
“We really enjoy playing for people and have made many friends coast to coast,” said Joe Murray.
The band has been consistent entertainment for the Montour-Delong Community Fair in Washingtonville and will play its 65th year at the end of July.
The church is located at 850 Cardinal road in Danville.